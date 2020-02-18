FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County's top election official said Tuesday that having a tax referendum on the November election ballot could cause turmoil.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, spoke at a commission meeting Tuesday evening.
Alford pointed to the controversy surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses. He said Florence County could face similar problems if the county council decides to place the third penny sales tax proposal on the ballot without shortening the question.
The Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in the caucuses that were held on Feb. 3.
The kind of attention that fell on the Hawkeye State could fall on Florence County, Alford said, if the county council goes ahead with plans to place a ballot question regarding a third penny sales tax on the 2020 general election ballot without the council or the state General Assembly finding a way to shorten the question on the ballot.
A demonstration shown Tuesday evening indicated that the ballot question, if the referendum is similar in structure to the second penny sales tax referendum, would be 11 pages long. A voter could have to move through up to 20 or more pages to fully vote in the election.
Alford told those attending the meeting that the question would be placed in a particularly bad spot.
He previously explained to the Morning News that the question would come after the presidential election, the United States Senate race, the United States House of Representatives, the state Senate, the state House of Representatives, the county council races and other county elections including the school board races.
This would place an 11-page question to voters before they could cast their ballots in municipal elections.
Alford explained Tuesday that Florence County's two largest municipalities, Florence and Lake City, have elections scheduled for November.
The city of Florence has three council seats up for election: the mayor and two at-large seats. The city is no stranger to close elections, either.
Current Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela won his first election by one vote. Also, in 2018, there was a polling place issue that caused a revote in one Florence City Council race.
Thus, a close city council race could be turned by whether enough people are able to make their way through the referendum question to cast ballots in the city council races.
The length of the question, Alford continued, could be a problem especially for elderly voters, who might become frustrated with the system and simply give up, effectively disenfranchising them from voting in the referendum and any municipal elections they could vote in.
Another major concern, especially during this election in South Carolina, are wait times to vote. The general election could be some people's first time with the new voting machines and an 11-page referendum question could make that situation worse.
Alford and the commission have been expressing concern for months about the potential effect a third penny sales tax referendum could have on the 2020 election.
President Ashley Nance and Alford have sent letters to the county council and the state legislative delegation warning about the issue.
Alford said Tuesday that he has been warning about the potential issue for three years.
It is ultimately up to the council to place the referendum on the ballot. However, if there is such an issue, Alford and the board are likely to receive election night flak from it.
The county did not face the issue with the previous two penny sales taxes as they were held during a mid-term election in 2006 and in the election off-year in 2013.
Alford told the commission that he has been asked to speak to the county council regarding the issue, potentially at the March meeting of the council.
