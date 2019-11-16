FLORENCE, S.C. — The head of Florence County's elections commission is concerned that a tax referendum could mean problems at the polls next year.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, is looking for a solution.
The county wants to have a referendum next year on a third capital project sales tax.
Alford has asked for and received permission from the Florence County Board of Elections to draft a letter to the Florence County Council, the state delegation serving the county and the state election commission regarding concerns about voter fatigue and long lines if the referendum is placed on the 2020 general election ballot.
What is a capital project sales tax?
South Carolina Code allows each county — and school districts — to implement a 1% sales tax to fund a list of specified capital projects if a majority of the county's residents vote in favor of it during a general election.
The state's code also establishes a specific date, the first Tuesday following the first Monday in even years, as a general election date.
The capital project sales tax is informally known as a penny sales tax. It allows counties to collect a 1% sales tax. One percent of $1 is a penny.
What is the history of capital project sales taxes in Florence County?
Florence County has had two such sales taxes: one voted on during the 2006 general election and another that was voted in during the 2013 general election that went into effect after the first one expired in 2014.
The first capital project sales tax is also known as the Florence County Forward Project. It was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006.
There are six projects included in the sales tax: widening of Pine Needles from South Ebenezer Road to Southborough Road; widening of U.S. 378 from U.S. 52 near Lake City to S.C. 41 near Kingsburg; the widening of U.S. 76 in Timmonsville from South Brockington Street, S.C. 403, to its interchange with Interstate 95; the widening of TV Road from Wilson Road to its interchange with Interstate 95; the widening of S.C. 51 from Claussen Road to Kingsburg; and the widening of Alligator Road.
The second penny tax sales tax went to effect immediately after the expiration of the first tax on May 1, 2014, and it expires on April 30, 2021.
There are several hundred projects included in the second capital project sales tax, including improvements to 458 roads, upgrades to 18 fire stations, five projects at the Florence County Law Enforcement Center, upgrades to the county emergency operations center and improvements to the county complex.
What are the county's plans regarding a potential third capital project sales tax?
The county council has begun to take steps for a third tax including the creation of a six-member sales tax committee that holds community meetings regarding potential projects.
The county, by state law, gets to appoint three members to the committee, which it did at its October meeting.
The remaining committee members are appointed by the municipalities in the county according to population.
In Florence County, the city of Florence gets to appoint two of the remaining three committee members, which it did last Monday, and the rest of the eight municipalities collectively appoint the other member.
What are Alford's concerns?
Alford laid out several concerns with the placement of the referendum on the 2020 ballot. He also emphasized that he was not taking a position on whether the tax proposal should be passed or voted down. He just wants to let everyone know about the potential issues that could affect the experience of some voters.
One of his major concerns is the length of the question to be placed on the ballot.
State law, he explained, mandates that each question before voters be spelled out exactly on the ballot. For a referendum like the one held for the first capital project sales tax referendum in 2006, this wasn't a big deal because the funds generated from the capital project sales tax were to be used on six projects. For the second sales tax referendum, the question took 11 pages on absentee ballots, as there were more than 400 projects included in the referendum, meaning each had to be spelled out.
Absentee ballots become a bigger headache as they get larger, as they would if the third sales tax referendum is more similar to the second than the first one, because they're not supposed to be stapled, and it can be difficult to keep all the pages together, making it more likely that someone will forget to send a portion of the ballot in.
On election day, the length of the question causes additional problems.
First, voters are only supposed to allocated three minutes by state law to make their choices and vacate the ballot box. Given that 2020 is a presidential election year, more people vote in those elections than any other, and lines are likely to be longer, so a lengthy ballot question is likely to slow the process down, resulting in longer lines and frustration among voters. And the election probably will be many people's first experience with the new voting machines.
Another potential issue should the third referendum be closer to the second one in terms of scope is that it would be placed before municipal elections that are on the ballot. This means that before getting to the referendum, a voter would have to make his way through the federal offices (president, Senate), state offices such as the state Senate and the state House of Representatives, countywide offices such as county council, sheriff and clerk of court, less than countywide offices like school board and conservation districts. After going through the referendum question pages and voting, a voter would then finish with municipal elections.
Ballots are structured this way by state law.
In Florence County, the two largest municipalities, Florence and Lake City, will have council elections on the ballot, including Florence's mayoral seat.
It's not hard to imagine a voter getting frustrated or rushed and not casting a vote in a later election on the ballot.
What are some potential solutions to this problem?
Alford presented two potential solutions to the problem: postpone the referendum until a later general election or have the General Assembly pass a law allowing the referendum question to be summarized on the ballot.
Neither of these is likely to occur.
First, it could be difficult for the county to let the referendum expire, then attempt to sell the public on increasing the taxes it pays again at a later time. Also, the county council has mentioned the necessity of continuing the momentum of the sales taxes, and a gap between them would act to stall that momentum.
Second, getting the General Assembly to act in an election year is not going to be easy. Also, the General Assembly has a Republican majority, and getting a Republican majority to pass a law that would make it easier for counties to increase taxes in an election year could be a difficult task.
What is the timeline of sending the letter?
Alford said he was in the process of drafting the letter when contacted by the Morning News last week.
Once complete, the board members of Alford's board probably would need to sign it before he sends it to the parties.
