COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office announced Wednesday that it is forwarding complaints of price gouging to local solicitors for investigation and potential prosecution.
Wilson has also assigned a senior assistant attorney general to assist the solicitors as they review and possibly prosecute price-gouging cases.
South Carolina has 16 judicial circuits, each with an elected solicitor. Florence and Marion counties make up the 12th Judicial Circuit. Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro counties are members of the state's Fourth Judicial Circuit. Williamsburg is in the third.
“We’ve received more than 650 complaints since the Governor declared a state of emergency on March 13th and we’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging,” Wilson said in a media advisory. “We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”
Violating the state price-gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days in jail, or both.
Of the more than 650 complaints logged with the attorney general's office, the most common reports involve sanitizer, including sanitizing wipes, sanitizing hand gels, and cleaning sprays; toilet paper; face masks; and food, especially meat and eggs.
During other states of emergency, the Attorney General’s Office has waited until after the emergency is over to have local law enforcement investigate price-gouging complaints. That way, law enforcement is free during the emergency to handle evacuations, traffic control, and other emergency functions.
However, this emergency differs because it’s been for a prolonged period and law enforcement is not having to carry out the functions it usually does during hurricanes or floods. Therefore, Wilson has assigned these complaints to the solicitors while the state of emergency is still in place.
South Carolina law defines price gouging as an “unconscionable price” and defines that as “a gross disparity between the price” being charged and “the average price … in the usual course of business during the thirty days immediately before the declaration of a state of emergency,” as long as the increase is not caused by additional costs incurred or local, regional, national, or international market trends. In other words, under state law, normal market fluctuations caused by changes in supply and demand are not price gouging.
Wilson's office encourages everyone to continue to report potential price-gouging cases. To report them, email pricegouging@scag.gov, go to scag.gov and click on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page, or call 803-737-3953 and leave a voice message.
Those reporting price gouging are asked to provide the time, place, address, and name of the business, the price you paid or that’s being charged, to take pictures that identify the business, along with the price, and to provide contact information for themselves.
Those reporting are also asked to note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.