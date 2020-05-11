COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is leading a group of state attorneys general that are calling on Congress to investigate the role of the government of the People's Republic of China's role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson and 16 of his colleagues sent a letter Friday to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plus other House and Senate leaders asking for a Congressional investigation.
The following states’ attorneys general signed onto the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia.
“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” Wilson said in the letter. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”
China has been ruled by the Communist Party since it won the Chinese Civil War in 1949. The other side, the Nationalist Party or Kuomintang, fled to Taiwan and established itself there. Both sides continue to claim all of China. The Kuomintang does not recognize the treaties entered into by the Communist government or the provincial boundary changes of the Communist government, thus the areas claimed by both countries are not identical to each other.
There is a theory that the COVID-19 virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province, but this has been denied by the laboratory itself and the Communist government.
The current U.S. death toll from this coronavirus is nearly 80,000, and the economic devastation of the COVID-19 shutdowns has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5% in February to its current rate of 14.7%.
“One of our colleagues has already filed suit against China, and many of us are considering similar legal actions,” Wilson said. “Congressional hearings are critical to our nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community.”
In April, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt became the first in the nation to file a lawsuit against China, citing a “campaign of deceit” on the part of the Chinese related to the outbreak of the pandemic. In addition, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her decision also to file a lawsuit holding China accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.