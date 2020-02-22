FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told the Florence County Republican Party Saturday afternoon that he had received a call of thanks from President Donald Trump.
Wilson, a Republican who was elected South Carolina's attorney general in 2010 and reelected in 2010 and 2018, spoke at the opening of the Florence County Republican Party's election headquarters at 291 W. Palmetto St. Saturday afternoon.
He said he was talking a couple of months ago with some of his colleagues in attorney general roles across the country about the impeachment proceeding and "what a bunch of junk it was."
Wilson said he resolved that the attorneys general needed to weigh in on the proceedings.
"I called a couple of AGs and I said I'm going write a letter about the unconstitutionality of this impeachment because it was dangerous," Wilson said. "It was not only dangerous for this president but it's dangerous for a future Democratic president who may be in office."
Wilson said the letter was written and sent to other attorneys general for signatures. He said he had received 21 signatures by the time the letter needed to be turned in at the beginning of the proceeding. He added that he would have gotten over half of the attorneys general in the country to sign if the date had been later.
The group filed a friend of the Senate brief and put the letter in the hands of Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
"The next thing I knew it was breaking on Fox News," Wilson said.
Wilson happened to be at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when he received a phone call from a number he didn't recognize.
Though he thought it was a robocall, Wilson answered the call anyway.
The voice on the other side of the call asked to speak with him.
"I'm not going to say who I am, right," Wilson said. "I said, 'May I ask who's calling?"
The answer: "Sir, this is the switchboard operator on Air Force One."
"I said, 'This is Alan Wilson,'" Wilson said Saturday.
The voice on the other end of the call asked him to hold on for a minute. Then, Wilson was speaking with Trump who thanked him and his colleagues for their support during the impeachment proceeding.
Wilson said he spoke with the president for 10 minutes. He added that Trump did "eight minutes of talking" and that he had "done about two minutes of talking."
"I was more interested in what he had to say," Wilson said. "He was so appreciative of not just what we were doing as AGs but what all of us are doing."
Wilson related the little things like the phone call to the little thing of opening a Republican campaign office in Florence.
"Folks, this seems like a little thing like a conversation about writing a letter, but opening a headquarters like this but this is a small step toward a very big thing."
Congressman Tom Rice, the other elected official to speak at the opening ceremony, also criticized the impeachment process and other Democratic attempts to remove Trump from office.
"I'm going to talk to you about the last three years, three years under President Donald Trump," Rice said. "You know, it starts out before he even gets in office. They come up with this thing called a dossier, they pull an illegal wire tap, and they're spying on his campaign."
Rice said then Trump met with FBI Director James Comey.
"You know the director of the FBI says we've got this dossier and it's salacious and unverified and it's a big fat lie but we'll make sure that it's filed away and it doesn't get out," Rice said. "That sounds like a threat to me. Doesn't that sound like a threat to you? That sounds like something J. Edgar Hoover would have done way back in the day."
Trump fired Comey. Rice later added that Trump should have fired Comey the day he was inaugurated, rather than waiting.
'Here comes the Mueller investigation," Rice said.
Rice called the Mueller investigation a two-year colonoscopy that came up with exactly nothing.
Then, Rice said, the Democrats decided to use the "little moles" in the White House and "for some reason" Trump got on to a phone call with the Ukrainian president with 27 people listening in.
Somehow, Rice continued, one of the moles got the information to Congressman Adam Schiff, leading to the impeachment process which produced nothing except six more months of delay.
Rice then recapped what Trump had done despite the obstructionism from the other side: tax reform, regulatory reform, prison reform, trade reform, the killing of the leader of ISIS, and the killing of Qasem Solemani. Rice also listed the appointment of 200 judges including two Supreme Court justices.
He added that the U.S. was at record low unemployment including Hispanics and African-Americans. He also added that women are now the majority of the workforce and that consumer confidence and optimism are at all-time highs.
Rice and Wilson both offered criticisms of the leading Democratic candidates for President.
"Look at what the other side is putting up," Wilson said. "Socialism is the new left and ultra-liberalism is the new moderate. That's what the other side has to offer."
"What two billionaires [former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer] and a socialist [Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont] are leading the pack," Rice said. "What a fascinating thing."
Rice remembered Gus Hall, a four-time candidate for president for the Communist Party USA.
"He was a joke," Rice said. "If he ever got more than 1%, I'd be shocked. Everybody just kind of ignored him. And now, their [the Democrats] is a socialist for God's sake. All of that in the face of this incredible economic success that has lifted more people out of poverty than anytime in history."
Wilson also defended Michael Bloomberg (he said it was the only time he would do so), the former New York City mayor running for the Democratic nomination, saying that Sanders was wrong to criticize Bloomberg for attempting to buy the election. Wilson asked those attending what Sanders promises of Medicare for all, free education, housing, and jobs were if not attempts to buy the election.
"I like our chances in November but we can't take it for granted," Wilson said. "If Bernie Sanders is the nominee, then there is a 40-45% chance that a socialist could be president of the United States if we don't do our jobs. So we can't take it for granted."
Rice also said he liked the Republicans chances in November but added that they could not take it for granted.
Ray Kingsbury, membership chair of the Florence County Republican Party, and party Chairman Mike Page, also spoke and thanked those who had made the headquarters possible.
They thanked several people including Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle for finding the location, Dr. Mark Lawhon who owns the facility and agreed to let the Republicans use it until it sells or the election is over, the leadership of the Republican Party, Dr. Joe Griffin, Rice, state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan, and Gary Finklea for providing the funding.
Several businesses also provided tools or materials at cost or free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.