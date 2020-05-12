COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a 21-state coalition seeking to enact protections that will prevent frivolous COVID-related litigation as the economy opens back up.
The coalition drafted a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, Sen. Diane Feinstein from California, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer, the Senate minority leader. The letter calls for Congress to enact specific liability protections that help mitigate the threat of frivolous claims while still ensuring victims are able to seek legal redress and compensation where appropriate.
“Our economy will only recover if customers and employees have the confidence to return to the marketplace,” Wilson said. “As state attorneys general, we ensure our states have a legal and regulatory environment that protects consumers and allows the free enterprise system to thrive. It is in keeping with that mission that we are calling on Congress to ensure businesses have clearly defined expectations for the safe and appropriate continuance of operations while being protected from devastating civil liability litigation concerning baseless COVID-related claims.”
The 21-state coalition is led by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. In addition to Georgia and South Carolina, the following states’ attorneys general signed onto the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.
“As we reopen our economies, the need for a stable, predictable legal environment has never been greater,” Carr said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to create a surge in civil litigation targeting well-intentioned businesses for taking pandemic mitigation measures, and my colleagues and I feel this country is in need of a common-sense framework to provide liability protections for much-needed goods and services while still ensuring victims are able to seek legal redress and compensation where appropriate.”
“Civil liability protections should not, however, be extended to businesses engaging in willful misconduct, reckless infliction of harm or intentional infliction of harm,” the letter said. “We believe criminal penalties, regulatory fines and agency oversight should be able to capture bad actors and civil lawsuits should be available for any citizens hurt by a business or individual acting with disregard for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
