FLORENCE, S.C. – The director of the Florence Regional Airport says the officer who was shot fatally on duty Sunday at the airport “brought so much joy to our work family.”
Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer, was shot and killed Sunday morning while making a traffic stop.
“I believe the thing that sets us apart from other airports is the family unit that we have here,” airport director Connie Anderson said in a news release that was sent to news media on Monday. “Yesterday, one of our family members lost his life in the line of duty, serving our airport. Officer Jackson Winkeler brought so much joy to our work family.”
Winkeler was killed at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday on airport property, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
“His contagious laughter and infectious personality had the ability to brighten a room when walking in the door and he will forever impact those of us here at the Florence Regional Airport who had the pleasure of working with him,” Anderson wrote. “Please continue to pray for us as our family unit is broken right now but we are so thankful for the Grace of our Heavenly Father and know that in time, we will heal.
"As we do so, Jackson’s memory and dedication to the Florence Regional Airport will FOREVER live on. We ask you to please join us in prayer for Jackson’s family. Thank you Winkeler family for allowing us to love and share in your son’s life. He is and will always be Florence Regional Airport’s hero."
