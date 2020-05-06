COLUMBIA, S.C. — AccelerateSC has a new home on the internet.
Gov. Henry D. McMaster announced the launch of the initial phase of accelerate.sc.gov. Tuesday afternoon.
The website is designed to provide people centralized access to easily connect with COVID-19 related information and will also share details about the state’s revitalization efforts. It also contains an “I Need To…” drop-down feature. The Citizen Information section allows users to link to information sources for other in-demand topics, such as guidance for masks and face coverings, telehealth providers and how to manage stress.
“AccelerateSC is an all-encompassing, statewide effort to revitalize South Carolina’s economy while keeping our people safe,” McMaster said. “This website is a critical component of that effort because it provides South Carolinians with real-time information about the state’s response to the coronavirus and how they can best help themselves and their loved ones through this challenging time.”
The South Carolina Department of Administration, the state agency tasked with information portion of the reopening of the state's economy, created the website and collaborated with multiple state agencies to ensure the site provides appropriate, up-to-date and helpful information.
“Access to accurate information is vital for all South Carolinians, especially as the state works to revitalize the economy and help citizens feel comfortable moving forward," said Marcia Adams, executive director of the South Carolina Department of Administration. "Through this website, people can get connected to the information they need as they do their part to accelerateSC.”
Businesses and organizations looking to find personal protective equipment and other supplies to meet workforce needs to ensure revitalization will find a link to a collaborative effort to connect business with suppliers. With just one click, business owners who need clarification on their designation status can link straight to the inquiry form.
Accelerate.sc.gov will be continually enhanced to help citizens connect to important information during these changing times. In the next phases, the functionality of the website will be updated soon with features including social media engagement, online inquiry forms and access to a call center.
AccelerateSC is tasked with consideration of and recommendation of economic revitalization plans for the state.
