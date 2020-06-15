FLORENCE, S.C. — Absentee balloting is now available for people eligible to vote in the runoff to determine the Democratic nominee for mayor of Florence.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission, confirmed that absentee balloting opened at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and for the same times next Monday.
The runoff is scheduled for next Tuesday.
The people eligible to vote in the runoff are those people who cast a ballot in the Democratic primary held on June 9 and people who did not cast a ballot in either primary held on June 9. Those people who cast ballots in the Republican primary are not eligible to vote in the runoff.
Alford added that those people who requested mailed absentee runoff ballots should receive them within the next few days. He said the ballots have already been placed in the mail.
The runoff was necessitated because none of the three candidates in the race won 50% of the votes to win the nomination.
Florence City Council members Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily received 47.04% and 44.01% of the vote, respectively, to advance to the runoff over Barry McFadden.
Myers Ervin represents City Council District 1 which includes northwest Florence. Jebaily holds one of three at-large seats on the council. Both candidates for the nomination were reelected in 2018 to four-year terms.
Current Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, also a Democrat, announced last year that he would not seek reelection to the position.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican Bryan Braddock in the Nov. 3 general election.
