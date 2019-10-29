FLORENCE, S.C. – Absentee balloting remains open for several elections to be held Tuesday.
According to David Alford, executive director of the Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission, absentee balloting opened on Oct. 5 for the elections to be held on Nov. 5 in several smaller municipalities and school boards in Florence County.
The election includes the mayor of Pamplico for which incumbent Mayor Gene Gainey and Councilman David Munn have filed.
Five people, incumbents Pamela M. Turner, Van Coleman and Bruce Bennett and challengers Stella Miller and Gary R Hanna, have filed for three at-large seats on the council.
In Johnsonville, two people, Johnny Hanna and Warren Newcomb have filed for mayor. Mayor Steve Dukes did not file for reelection.
Four people, incumbent Gary N. Arthurs, Dennis E. Bailey, Barbara Black, and Frankie Poston, have filed for three seats on the council.
Incumbent Rick Sanders and challenger Josh Thomas have filed for Seat 5 on the Florence 5 school board. Faith L. Truesdale is the only person who has filed for Seat 2 on the Florence 5 school board.
In Timmonsville, three people, incumbent William James Jr., Brenda T. McKithen, and Richard Butch Hodges, have filed for three at-large seats on the town council. Darrell J. McFadden is the only filing listed for three at-large seats on the Florence 4 school board.
In Scranton, Mayor Terry Knotts and Councilmen Thomas Knotts and Glenn Matthews are the only filings for three seats on the town council.
In Olanta, Jennifer Kennedy and Leigh Ann Scurry have filed for two seats on the town council.
No current council member has filed.
The last day to vote absentee in person is November 4, 2019.
Absentee balloting means casting a vote prior to the date of an election. In South Carolina, absentee ballot are allowed for 17 reasons, including being members of the armed forces and their dependents, persons serving with the American Red Cross or USO, citizens living overseas, the physically disabled, students attending school outside of their residential county, persons working on election day, persons taking vacation election day, those serving on jury duty, those in the hospital within four days of the election, those with a death or funeral within three days of the election, those serving in jail, those attending the physically sick or disabled, poll workers and election officials, and those who are 65 and older.
To cast an absentee ballot, call the election commission at 843-665-3094 to request a mailed ballot or visit the election commission at 219 Third Loop Road to vote in person.
