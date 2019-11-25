HARTSVILLE, S.C. — For Justin Abraham, it’s about the smiles.
“Just seeing a smile on people’s faces and knowing that you caused that smile, you know?” the Hartsville High School Shrine Bowl linebacker said. “As a football player, we always feel like we should give back to the community, because they’ve given so much to us.”
Abraham has been at the forefront of the Red Foxes’ various community outreach initiatives the past few years, but there’s one that stands out.
As a sophomore, he was part of a group that went out to the Bethlehem Therapeutic Riding Stables at the Tally Ho Equestrian Center on Lawson Grove Road off Interstate 20.
Therapeutic riding, according to the organization’s website, involves mounted horseback riding “for the purpose of contributing positively to cognitive, physical, emotional and social well-being of people with disabilities” — a list includes those with special needs as well as military veterans and first responders.
“Those kids have a lot of anxiety, and sometimes they just want to be out with somebody or something that comforts them,” Abraham said. “Sometimes they let us ride with them, but the majority of the time we just walk beside them and comfort them and help them keep their balance on the horse.”
The partnership with the Hartsville High football team has been a big hit as well, said Gwen Maddrix, the executive director of the Bethlehem Therapeutic Riding Stables.
“Hartsville High School and coach (Brad) Boob have been one of our biggest supporters as far as sending out volunteers,” she said. “When volunteers come out, we like to share who they are and why they’re there. The students love it when the football players or any of the athletes come out there, and it’s just been a really good experience for everybody.”
Put Abraham at the top of that list. After the initial visit, it’s been a regular part of his routine to head out to the stables every few weeks year-round.
“Just being able to witness kids have peace in that state of mind — because a lot of them don’t have peace, so it really gets to you,” he said. “The main thing most of the time is to just be happy and have a smile on your face when you’re with them.”
While the stables are where he volunteers the most, Abraham’s volunteer work extends beyond that. Abraham and the Red Foxes have visited the Boys & Girls Club on a number of occasions, and this year, the team passed out school supplies in the HHS gymnasium prior to the new school year.
“It ranged from elementary to high schools,” Abraham said. “Notebooks, book bags, pencils, all that good stuff.”
The Hartsville senior has also been a part of Operation Christmas Child which helps deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries worldwide.
“Just the thought of knowing that people across the world are being touched by a little old small town like Hartsville, it means a lot,” he said.
“It’s all about putting smiles on kids’ faces.”
