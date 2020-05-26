FLORENCE, S.C. – A female pedestrian reportedly was abducted late Monday night on South Cashua Drive in Florence.
At approximately 11:53 p.m., Florence police officers responded to a reported abduction in the 2500 block of South Cashua Drive, near Marco’s Pizza between Jefferson Drive and Celebration Boulevard.
Witnesses advised that they heard a verbal altercation between a female pedestrian and several subjects in a newer model gray vehicle, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. Two subjects from the vehicle allegedly grabbed the female, forced her into the vehicle and drove north on South Cashua Drive.
No further details are available at this time, Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said in the news release.
Anyone with any information regarding th¬is incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.