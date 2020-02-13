HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It was New Year’s Day. A freckled-face young American soldier in a Prisoner of War camp in Italy finished writing a letter to his sweetheart, lamenting the lack of mail from home, and wishing the war would end so he could come home to continue their lives together. It was 1945. World War II was in progress.
The author of the letter was Private First Class Luther L. Hall of Hartsville. He was writing to Jacqueline Redic. They had pledged their love to one another and were engaged before he was drafted in the United States Army. He left home in 1943. She was just 16 years old.
He wrote to her that he hadn’t received a letter from her for several weeks, even though he wrote weekly. He wasn’t sure if she wrote or if she even received his mail, but he wrote nonetheless.
It is unknown whether this letter ever reached its intended, but on Jan. 1, 2020 — 75 years later to the day — Hall's daughter, Annette Wint of Hartsville, received a Facebook message from someone in Georgia who had possession of the letter and thought it might be of interest to her.
When Hall got home his sweetheart was still waiting. They were re-engaged and married in January 1946. They had two children, Annette Hall Wint and Arnold Hall, both of whom live in Hartsville.
Wint said her father kept a journal, which she now has, and in it he wrote that he landed in Anzio, Italy, in January of 1944 and was captured at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Many days he was given only soup and bread once a day to eat. He was later taken to Munich, Germany, and to a hospital, because he was very sick. It was there he met a Scottish doctor. The doctor was kept at the hospital for his useful services in treating people. He took a liking to the “little freckled-face boy from Carolina,” Wint said.
When Hall got better, he worked in the hospital with the doctor. If the doctor needed help, Wint said, her father was the first one he chose. She said that is what most likely kept her father alive.
He was in prison camps for 14½ months, she said, and he received a Purple Heart and other medals for his military service.
He wrote in his journal that on April 29, 1945, they were liberated by the Americans, and it was the happiest day of his life since leaving for the war. The war ended before the year was out.
Wint said the Scottish doctor’s name was Donald MacAuley and after the war her parents tried to write to him. They couldn’t find him.
Wint said her mother was working at Coker College as an assistant to the dean in the 1980s when a retired member of Scotland Yard came to the school to give a talk. She said her mother asked if he might be able to locate the doctor if he were still alive. He discovered the doctor was still living. Wint's parents went to Scotland to visit him. They went with a group from the college touring Scotland and England, Wint said.
This was the beginning of a wonderful friendship. Wint said the doctor and his wife came to America several times to visit with her family. The foursome went to Disney World together and to Myrtle Beach.
She said it was such a special “love affair” for these four people who were connected years before by the cruelty of war.
Wint said the Facebook message was from Loretta and John Gainey of Milledgeville, Georgia.
The letter had been among the belongings Loretta received from her grandfather, Cecil Goodson of Hartsville.
“I remember him as our mailman,” Wint said.
She has no idea how he came to have the letter or whether her mother ever received it. Wint said the letter was sent to an address in Hartsville, but she thought her mother had lived in nearby Lydia.
The mailman’s granddaughter said he collected stamps, so Wint said maybe her mother gave it to him for the postage.
At first, Wint wasn’t going to open the letter, but her brother persuaded her to. They opened it together and were given another small glimpse into the lives of their parents. Her father was far away from home wondering if he still had a girl waiting for him back home. He wanted her to know he thought about her every day. He told her about his days working in the hospital as a POW and the Christmas package of candy, nuts and plum pudding he received only the day before.
Wint said it gave her chills that the letter was “written exactly 75 years to the day of her contacting me.”
