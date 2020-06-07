‘Shout out, do not hold back! Lift up your voice like a trumpet!’
– Isaiah 58:1
In Hebrew Scripture, the word most often translated “voice” is “qol.” This is also the word translated as noise, or sound, or vote. In a broader sense, I would say the Hebrew word, qol, simply means letting oneself be heard. Using our voice to make a sound is certainly one way to be heard, and using our vote is another.
In the Florence area, Black Pastors of Concern (BPC) and other faith leaders realize that our vote is the means we have to make an impactful noise about the local, state and national issues that concern us. Voting is a powerful tool, and this is why we see so many focused efforts targeted at voter disenfranchisement. This is why districts are redrawn and political parties engage in gerrymandering. This is why voting rights legislation and access to the polls are constantly being challenged.
Black Pastors of Concern (BPC) understands that since the enforcement of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, black churches have always played a pivotal role in the electoral process. During the Civil Rights Movement, Sunday morning pulpits were preachers’ soapboxes to commingle God’s word with inspiration and information regarding civil rights initiatives, including rights and privileges guaranteed by that law. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is no different. As Florence and the extended Pee Dee area faith leaders, we are encouraging our members and community to vote Tuesday, June 9. Vessels of God Vote.
The enthusiasm with which African Americans vote has diminished over decades. It remains the role of Black Pastors of Concern (BPC) and other faith leaders to encourage its membership to participate in the electoral process, remind them of their history and empower them to be heard through their vote.
Black voter turnout, or the lack thereof, will have a significant impact on the election of our leadership in the area. If we want a mayor, city council and county council and law enforcement that is considerate of protecting and serving and not killing our young persons of color, it starts with our vote. If we want to change the social economic environment of our area, it starts with our vote.
Black Pastors of Concern (BPC) are calling on clergy and the faithful to wield its strength in numbers and influence and demand that elected officials speak to the issues that impact their members every day. The narrative must shift from how the other candidate will harm us to how elected officials will help us. Therefore, a clear understanding and agreement in a candidate’s positions, as they relate to the congregants of the black church, is what will determine who gets the vote.
The Black Church is too powerful an institution to be taken for granted or underestimated. Based on our voter engagement, The Black Church equals Black Power.
MICHELLE M. LAW-GORDON
Black Pastors of Concern
