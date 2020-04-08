COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve additional deaths were announced Wednesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) as a result of the coronavirus.
An additional 139 cases also were announced.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,552, and those who have died to 63.
The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Anderson (10), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (2), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (7), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Richland (32), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (12), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (7).
In the Pee Dee, Florence County continues to have the highest number of people who have tested positive for the virus with 47, five of whom have died. Darlington County has reported 28 cases, followed by Chesterfield County (20), Williamsburg County (13), Marlboro County (10), Marion County (5 cases, 1 death) and Dillon County (1 case).
Across the state, Richland County has reported the greatest number of cases (372) and deaths (10). Charleston County has reported 308 cases and one death, Greenville County 223 cases and three deaths, Beaufort County with 174 cases and four deaths and Kershaw County with 165 cases and three deaths.
Closer to home Horry County has reported 98 cases and seven deaths. Clarendon County has reported 72 cases and three deaths and Georgetown County has reported 24 cases and one death.
Two counties (Fairfield and Darlington) each lost a case from their total counts and one county (Lexington) lost two cases as the cases were determined during case investigations to be residents of other counties.
As of Tuesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,523 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,000 were positive and 7,523 were negative. A total of 24,634 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,634 hospital beds are available and 6,279 are utilized, which is a 52.7 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
