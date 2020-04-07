FLORENCE, S.C. – Of the 900 system-wide layoffs that MUSC Health announced Monday, more than 10% are from the organization’s hospitals in Florence or Marion.
The total of layoffs is 97 combined from the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and its sister hospital in Marion, according to a hospital spokesperson.
“I won’t mince words here,” MUSC President David J. Cole said Monday in a letter to employees. “We are encountering unprecedented and serious financial deficits generated by the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis.”
Cole said it’s important to understand that these immediate actions are necessary to preserve MUSC’s ability to meet the health care demands of this crisis, be viable as an enterprise in the near term and be able to recover successfully over the next several years as an enterprise.
“These are the driving forces behind these actions,” he said.
“It is also important to emphasize that at this time, frontline health care team members, who have already seen fewer work hours due to COVID-19 response, will not see any additional pay cuts or layoffs so that MUSC Health can continue to be prepared to face the public health crisis as it unfolds.”
Every member of the MUSC Health team will see some impact to their pay, including a 20% reduction for leaders, a 15% reduction for salaried employees and a reduction in work hours for hourly paid employees who do not provide direct patient care.
The MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center said on Tuesday it currently had four patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. It has treated 14 COVID-19 patients so far.
It has had 26 people test positive from its respiratory collection drive-through site. Nearly 650 people have been seen at the drive-through site.
The hospital has had 25,000 telehealth screenings.
Three patients were “ruled out” on Tuesday. That means patients who present with symptoms of the coronavirus are swabbed, placed in isolation and treated as if they are positive until they are “ruled out” (test negative).
