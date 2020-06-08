COLUMBIA, S.C. – A single-day high of 542 new coronavirus cases was announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
It was the third time in four days that the state has set a single-day high.
DHEC also announced 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,800 and those who have died to 557.
Eleven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (7), Aiken (4), Anderson (2), Beaufort (13), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (1), Charleston (38), Cherokee (1), Chester (8), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (1), Dorchester (10), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (10), Georgetown (9), Greenville (116), Greenwood (11), Hampton (4), Horry (61), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (3), Laurens (4), Lexington (48), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (10), Richland (47), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (31), Sumter (12), Williamsburg (4) and York (22)
As of Sunday, a total of 253,262 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC has 121 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. This includes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lake City High School, 652 N. Matthews Road, Lake City, in partnership with Lake City Hospital.
As South Carolina increases testing, there probably will be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 6,262 and the percent positive was 8.7%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Monday morning, 3,368 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,004 are in use, which is a 67.53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,004 inpatient beds currently used, 507 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.