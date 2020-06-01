FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence High School received its newest class of alumni Monday afternoon outside the Florence Center.
The West Florence Class of 2020 consisted of 420 graduates that received a total of $10,280,462 in scholarships.
There were 109 Board of Trustees Scholars, or students who had 4.5 GPA or higher. There were 69 double-cord graduates, who had a 4.0-4.999 GPA, and 116 single-cord graduates, who had a 3.0-3.999 GPA.
Di’Onna McFadden was named the valedictorian and Sara McCown was named the salutatorian.
McFadden will attend the University of South Carolina and major in exercise science. She would like to become an orthopedic surgeon one day.
McFadden quoted Kerry Washington saying, “Your life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.”
“So, Class of 2020, go out and create your own adventure and story,” McFadden said. “Remember you are all unique, talented and courageous, and we are all stars today.”
McCown will attend the Clemson University Calhoun Honors College and will major in health sciences.
Though members of the Class of 2020 lost a portion of their school year due to the pandemic, McCown reminded the students of the 3½ years they had together.
“As we go on in our lives, we will take with us the memories and experiences that unite us,” McCown said. “No previous or following graduating class will ever encounter what we have. Our high school experiences, or should I say lack of experiences, will go on to shape our lives forever.”
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster served as the special guest speaker at the West Florence High School graduation.
McMaster imparted several pieces of wisdom to the Class of 2020. He told the class to continue learning, to never underestimate themselves and to be proud of South Carolina.
"This day signifies that you have successfully navigated the near shipwrecks of teenage life and arrived upon the shores of young adulthood," McMaster said. "Here life will teach you the nearness of catastrophe, but also the value of loyalty, integrity, kindness and genorosity and the necessity of happiness, faith and joy and music."
McMaster ended his speech by singing and playing the song "Mull of Kintyre" on guitar.
