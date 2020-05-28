FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High School awarded 360 diplomas Thursday morning outside the Florence Center.
Members of the Class of 2020 sat in chairs six feet apart to maintain social distance while family members looked on from their cars parked behind them.
Some family members stood through sunroofs to get photos of their graduate; others took photos through the car’s windows. Video boards live streamed the ceremony, offering each car from the front to the back a view of the graduates as they received their diploma.
This is how graduation looked for the South Florence High School Class of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other two Florence high schools, West Florence and Wilson, will hold their graduations in the same fashion.
The 360 graduates received a little more than $7 million in scholarships. Forty-five graduates were Board of Trustees Scholars, 63 were double-cord graduates and 127 were single-cord graduates. Fourteen graduates received Palmetto Fellows and 90 received the Life Scholarship.
Andrew Evans, the student body president, welcomed attendees to the graduation.
Dylan Gandy was named the valedictorian, and Rachel Shumate was named the salutatorian.
Gandy plans to pursue a degree from Emory University in applied mathematics. Shumate will attend basic training at Parris Island in hopes of becoming a U.S. Marine.
Rather than giving their own speech, the two gave a combined speech.
Shumate cited the life lessons they received while learning their course material.
“In English class, while we struggled to comprehend Shakespeare and Hawthorne, we learned the skill and power of communication,” Shumate said. “We were warned of past mistakes of government in history and encouraged to take part in social change. While dealing with problems of our own, math class showed us how every problem has a solution and also has multiple approaches to arrive at the conclusion. We learned to express ourselves through the arts, and science taught us to never stop questioning the world around us.”
Gandy followed up on what Shumate said by saying that through those life lessons, the Class of 2020 has learned to overcome life’s obstacles.
“We gained the ability to rise from the ashes when we are razed to the ground. We learned to see the bright possibilities in a grim present,” Gandy said. “We ascertained how to communicate with over any distance that separated us. We inherited the life lessons passed through generations to carry us into the odyssey that is life.”
Both Gandy and Shumate ended their speech with encouraging words to the Class of 2020.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham served as a special guest speaker during the graduation ceremony.
Graham called the Class of 2020 tough from what they’ve already been through. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping social distance, Graham said the happy occasion is done in a very sad time.
“Your graduation is surreal. You’re having to sit six feet apart,” Graham said. “You’re having to wear a mask, and all this happened because one guy in China getting a virus that spread to the world. The best is yet to come. You’re lucky to be an American, and when I’m around people across the country, I remind them how lucky we are to have people like you.”
Graham encouraged the graduates to be flexible, adaptable, to never give up and to never take anything for granted.
“This economy will reopen up soon, I hope,” Graham said. “We’ll find a vaccine for the virus, we’ll find treatments to keep people out of the hospital, and there’s going to be a new economy emerge. The old economy is gone. The possibilities you have are unlimited. In the middle of very sad and dangerous times, I’m here to tell you that you can knock it out of the park, because the economy is going to come roaring back, and we’re going to depend on you to take us to the next level.”
Graham talked about how the country is lucky to have people like the graduating class.
“It’s young people that make a great nation,” Graham said. “Let it be said that the Bruins of South Florence will do their part. Well done.”
Josalyn Fulmore, the senior class president, led the turning of the tassel before the recessional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.