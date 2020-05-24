LAKE CITY, S.C. – Seniors took their last stroll across the fields of The Carolina Academy as students on Saturday night at commencement exercises.
The twenty three graduates combined earned $406,000 in scholarships to date.
Taylor Moore was the valedictorian. Ava Palmer was the salutatorian.
Moore gave the commencement address. Palmer spoke about the history of the graduating class.
Senior Nicolas Matthews sang, "This is Not Goodbye," accompanied on the keyboard by senior Preston Privette.
Wheeler Floyd and Lillie Blakelyn Coker were crowned Mr. and Mrs. Leaves, a title voted on by students. Wheeler Floyd and Cody Sauls were recognized for All-State and All-Region in football.
Palmer received the team's Bobcat award, an award given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA.
The Carolina Academy Headmaster Stevie Phillips and Curriculum Coordinator Kim Poston presented the diplomas.
Teacher Christine Spring was recognized with a dedication by the Carolina Leaves yearbook staff, and Ann Poston was named TCA Teacher of the Year.
