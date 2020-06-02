DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School conferred 216 diplomas Tuesday morning on the school’s football field.
The Class of 2020 at Darlington High School had two Board of Education Scholars, whose who received a 4.5 or higher GPA, and six Darlington High School Honor Graduates, those who receive a 4.25-4.49 GPA.
Nathaniel Wideman was named the valedictorian and Gabriel Howle the salutatorian.
Wideman started his speech listing seemingly random items: carbon, concrete mitochondria and the liver, but he went on to explain that each of these items is used to build things. Each of the graduates are a piece that make up the Class of 2020.
“Every single one of us has an obligation to build something: something of ourselves, something of our communities and something of our world,” Wideman said. “We will build the future. We have to build the future because it isn’t going to build itself. We are building together; it rests in our hands.”
Howle cited some of his memories of high school, varying from teachers and administrators telling students to take their earbuds out to making new friends.
Looking out at his classmates, Howle said he sees people who can do great things, like being all-star athletes, renowned doctors or world-famous singers and artists.
“Be that as it may, the world can be a rather unforgiving place, especially nowadays,” Howle said. “I hope that with a combined, mental physical and emotional fortitude, we can circumnavigate this thing called life.”
Principal Cortney C. Gehrke spoke about the missed opportunities the students had because of the pandemic.
Gehrke said the school’s faculty and staff wanted to be able to share those moments, such as missed athletic events, prom and senior walks, with the students, but she encouraged students to look to what they have gotten.
“Graduation marks a moment when you step across a stage as a child and enter the world as a young adult,” Gehrke said. “You aren’t expected to have all the answers today when you leave here, and you will find as you continue through life that you’re never going to have all the answers, but these past few months have given you a unique experience that you would have otherwise would not have gained otherwise so early in life.”
