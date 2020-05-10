FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was taken into custody Sunday after leading deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on a 22-minute chase from Florence County to Darlington County and through west Florence.
The man had a loaded AR-15 and, as a prohibited felon, a large amount of drugs, according to Glen Kirby, the chief deputy at the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were patrolling the West Lucas Street area and noticed a suspicious vehicle that did not match the license plate. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, and the suspect failed to stop, according to Kirby.
During the chase, the man attempted to hit two deputies head on in the Southborough Road/Pine Needles Road area of west Florence.
Deputies were able to execute a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Parker Drive and South Cashua Drive, where deputies were able to apprehend the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.