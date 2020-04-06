COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 183 new cases of the coronavirus Monday and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,232 and those who have died to 48.
The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. The individuals were residents from Anderson, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
Florence County has had 39 cases. Darlington County has had 27 cases.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,950 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 923 were positive and 7,027 were negative. A total of 21,384 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Sunday, 5,944 hospital beds are available and 6,202 are utilized, which is a 51.1 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 7.2 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
