COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fourteen coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday in South Carolina, one of them in the Pee Dee, and an additional 890 cases of the virus have been confirmed, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41 and confirmed deaths to 673.
Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Marlboro (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), and Horry (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (24), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (47), Calhoun (1), Charleston (211), Cherokee (1), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (9), Colleton (10), Dillon (1), Dorchester (30), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Florence (16), Georgetown (17), Greenville (53), Greenwood (8), Hampton (1), Horry (133), Jasper (3), Kershaw (19), Lancaster (7), Laurens (14), Lee (4), Lexington (41), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Newberry (7), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (25), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (14), Williamsburg (3) and York (27).
Three probable cases in Richland County also were reported.
As of Monday, a total of 352,750 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 5,122 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 17.4%.
As part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21. New testing events are added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents also can get tested at one of 167 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,903 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,575 were in use, which is a 72.29% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,575 inpatient beds currently used, 824 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
