FLORENCE, S.C. − The first officially timed 5K to be run this season in Florence will take place Saturday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with the 11th annual Run for the Heroes.
"The annual 5K & 10K race and 1 mile Fun Walk honor the men and women who have given their lives to preserve the freedoms of our great country. We also recognize the current sacrifices of our Active and Reserve personnel and their families," race organizers wrote on the event's Facebook page.
The runs start at 8 a.m.
The race, which is traditionally run during the Memorial Day Weekend, was pushed back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic − something that is going to change how the race is run.
"The Run for the Heroes committee has had to make changes in our operating procedures for the 11th Annual Run for the Heroes 5K/10K/Honor Walk. Please do not assume that what happened in the past will happen in 2020," organizers wrote on the page.
The race will be preceded with a patriotic tribute at 7:30 a.m. that will be held, along with all events, outside.
Race registration, both pre-race and race-day, will be online only and will close at 7:30 a.m. Hand sanitizer will be readily available.
"Face masks are encouraged before and after the race. The first 100 registrants will receive a Run for the Heroes face mask," and there will be safety monitors, in yellow shirts, charged with making sure six-foot social distancing is maintained.
Small start groups, waves, will be used rather than a mass start, Water stations will feature eight-ounce bottles that runners will be responsible for retaining and disposing of at the next water station.
The traditional post-race breakfast will be packaged to go and distributed by volunteers.
"On race day, please do not show up with a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19. There will be other races to run. If you cannot and do not run due to a positive test for COVID-19, send us the results and we'll give you a full refund of the registration fee," organizers wrote in the page.
Race proceeds go to the parish school and the Red Cross.
