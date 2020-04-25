Food insecurity happens when there is a change in food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money and other resources.
In 2017, nearly 680,000 South Carolinians were experiencing food insecurity. The risk for becoming food insecure increases when money to buy food is limited or not available. Food insecurity is happening more now due to widespread layoffs and furloughs.
To combat food insecurity, it is important to focus on healthy meal planning, food shopping and safe food preparation so food is used in the most effective way possible.
Here are 10 tips for food planning, shopping and preparation to make sure you are eating right.
Planning
Check what you have on hand. Look at the food in your refrigerator, freezer and pantry; plan meals around what you already have; and don’t forget to look at expiration and best-by dates. This will help you limit the number of trips to the grocery store and avoid spending money on items you don’t need.
Make a list. Make a shopping list ahead of time, follow it at the grocery store and keep your shopping trip short. Aim to buy enough food to cover your household for two weeks. Since stores might not have some specific items, create a list with general items like “fruit” or “bread.”
Check your shopping options. Many grocery stores offer in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery. These services may be helpful during times of social distancing and may make shopping less stressful. Be aware of adjusted store hours and check for early shopping hours for seniors or front-line workers if applicable.
Shopping
Mix it up. Choose a mix of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable foods. With fresh foods, buy a variety in quantities you would normally buy. Consider buying small amounts at a time to avoid having to throw away spoiled produce. Try frozen items instead of fresh. Breads, meats, vegetables, fruit and even milk can be purchased frozen and kept for longer. Shelf-stable foods include pastas, rice, legumes, nut butters and dried and canned goods. Look for low- or no-salt/sugar-added varieties.
Get the most bang for your buck. Focus on nutritious, low-cost food choices. To stretch your budget, find recipes that use beans, peas and lentils, sweet or white potatoes, eggs, peanut butter, canned salmon, tuna or crab meat, grains such as oats, brown rice, barley or quinoa, and frozen or canned fruits and vegetables.
Shop for foods that are in season. Fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season are usually easier to get and less expensive. Check out the USDA Snap-Ed guide (snaped.fns.usda.gov/seasonal-produce-guide) for a list of seasonal produce. Remember, frozen and canned produce has all of the same nutrients as fresh and might be more affordable at certain times of the year. Look for fruit that is canned in 100% juice or water and canned vegetables that are labeled “low in sodium” or “no salt added.”
Visit a farmers market. Purchase locally grown, seasonal fruits and vegetables, which often cost less than at the grocery store. The Florence City Center Farmers Market and Pee Dee State Farmers Market are two great local options.
Preparation
Keep foods separate. When packing and unpacking groceries, separate raw meats from other foods. Refrigerate or freeze meat, poultry, eggs, seafood and other perishables, such as berries, lettuce, fresh herbs, and mushrooms, within two hours of purchasing. This will keep them from spoiling.
Rinse fruits and veggies. DO NOT use any disinfecting products on food, including soap, as bacteria in food is killed by cooking. However, before eating, rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water, including those with skins and rinds that are not eaten, to remove any dirt and pesticide residue. Scrub firm produce with a clean produce brush. For canned goods, remember to clean lids before opening.
Use a food thermometer. To ensure red meat, poultry and seafood is cooked properly, use a food thermometer. These foods must be cooked to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any harmful bacteria and prevent food-borne illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.