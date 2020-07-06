1,505 new virus cases reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 1,505 new confirmed cases and no new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, with six additional confirmed deaths and on new probable death.
The department’s daily report said 1,260 hospital beds were occupied by patients who had either tested positive or were under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46,247, probable cases to 133, confirmed deaths to 819, and 8 probable deaths.
Five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), and Dillon (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County (1).
The probable death occurred in a young adult from Georgetown (1) county.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (11), Aiken (9), Allendale (3), Anderson (21), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (53), Berkeley (82), Calhoun (1), Charleston (326), Cherokee (4), Chester (5), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (3), Colleton (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (8), Dorchester (85), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (32), Georgetown (15), Greenville (155), Greenwood (34), Hampton (1), Horry (189), Jasper (10), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (16), Laurens (18), Lee (2), Lexington (61), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), McCormick (5), Newberry (13), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (20), Richland (84), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (14), Union (14), Williamsburg (5), York (58)
As of Sunday, a total of 482,722 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 7,990 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.8%.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 42 mobile testing events scheduled through August 4 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 170 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Monday morning, 3,303 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,377 were in use, which is a 69.07% statewide rate of hospital bed use. Of the 7,377 inpatient beds currently used, 1,260 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.