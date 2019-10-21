FLORENCE, S.C. – Cat and dog food is at the top of the list of needs at the Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter in Florence, according to its namesake Jayne Boswell.
Food for horses is also of great need, she said.
“Volunteers are always a blessing,” she told the Rotary Club of Florence on Monday at Victors. “We are so dependent on donations, too.”
Boswell said medical expenses have been extremely high this year due to the number of injured, mistreated and malnourished animals at the shelter. She said medical expenses lately have ranged from $8,000 to $10,000 per month.
The Florence Area Humane Society covers the medical and veterinary care of the shelter animals, she said.
The Florence Area Humane Society budget is approximately $150,000 per year.
Boswell said the Florence Area Humane Society provides medical care to save the injured, helpless, mistreated animals in the area.
The shelter accepts animals that have been picked up within the city limits by the city of Florence Animal Control or are owner-surrendered.
“We provide love, care, food, water and shelter for all of the animals that come through our door,” Boswell said.
The Florence Area Humane Society takes in an estimated 2,000 animals each year, and approximately 60 percent of those animals are adopted or sent to rescue. Animals are sent to full breed and mixed breed rescues.
She said if you think the mistreatment of animals doesn’t happen here, you are mistaken.
“We have laws in place, but they are rarely enforced,” she said. “Animal abuse needs to be prosecuted.”
She said the prosecution of those caught abusing and mistreating animals is low on the agenda. Boswell said if more people were prosecuted, she believes it would make a difference.
Boswell said many times when she goes out on an animal abuse case, there are children involved. She said it appears that abuse of animals and children sometimes go hand-in-hand.
She said the Florence Area Humane Society works with animal control and law enforcement to investigate animal cruelty. She said they also work with local and state government to improve animal welfare legislation.
Boswell said she can’t emphasize enough the importance to spay/neuter pets.
“We are fortunate to have a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Florence,” she said.
But she said there need to be ordinances to address this issue.
Boswell said the spay/neuter of pets doesn’t seem to be a high priority with many owners.
“It is crucial,” she said. “Sometimes people don’t fully understand the need for spay and neuter of their pets.
“We have to step up to the plate as a community..
“We encourage compassion for animals. We are always looking for homes.”
She said that sometimes means sending cats and dogs to rescues. Most of the rescues are up North, she said.
Boswell said the Florence Area Humane Society depends on the community for support.
The Florence Area Humane Society hosts several fundraisers during the year. Three are coming up before the end of the year.
This weekend is the Howl-O-Ween Adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jayne Boswell Animal Shelter at 1434 McCurdy Road in Florence.
It will be an afternoon of “licks and treats” for dogs, kids crafts, face painting and costume contests for pets and owners.
All adoptions will be 50 percent off.
All dogs must be on a leash and have current rabies vaccine.
In November, the Florence Area Humane Society is promoting “Butts for Mutts.” Purchase a smoked Boston butt, approximately 8 pounds, pre-cooked, for $25 to be picked up Nov. 22 between noon and 4 p.m. at Woofer’s, 2115 W. Jody Road, and help the shelter animals. Pre-sale tickets are available online.
In December, the Florence Area Humane Society will sponsor Lights4Paws, one of the largest Christmas light displays in Florence.
The approximate quarter-mile trail of lights, music and decorations is on rooughly an acre of property in the Forest Lake area, Boswell said.
Entry donations benefit the society, which sees to the welfare of Florence’s unwanted animal population.
The light display is at 3251 Mears Drive. It begins Dec. 1 and continues through the entire month of December, Boswell said.
“It is a great event,” she said.
“Our biggest and most successful fundraiser is Bone-E-Fit, which is on the first Thursday in May," Boswell said. This will be the 14th Bone-E-Fit in 2020.
The Jayne H. Boswell Animal Shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 843-669-2921 or visit www.florencehumanesociety.org.
