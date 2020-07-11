We all know that scrapes, bumps and bruises are a part of life, but it is not always easy for a person to judge the severity of a wound.
Often people wait until a minor problem has become a major one before seeking medical treatment.
Here are types of wounds that might occur during the summer months. …
Burns: Keep in mind concrete, sand and asphalt can cause serious burns if your feet have decreased feeling or nerve damage. This is why it’s important to always wear shoes.
Bug bites: Insect bites might be uncomfortable, but most are harmless and can be avoided with insect repellent and clothing. Some insect bites might cause non-healing wounds due to diabetes, circulation issues, etc.
Cuts: A minor cut or scrape will typically heal without medical intervention, in about a week or less. People with higher risk factors, such as diabetes, arterial disease or venous disease among others are more susceptible to infection.
Wounds: Seek medical attention for any wounds that are not healing properly or show signs of infection, such as swelling, redness, odor or thick drainage.
At the MUSC Florence Wound Center, we work closely with our patients to prevent worsening of these types of wounds and help them heal so they can get back to their lives.
People with certain medical conditions like diabetes, nerve damage and vascular disease should pay close attention to wounds for signs of infection or failure to heal. Simple care steps include inspecting legs and feet thoroughly each day, keeping them clean and dry and bathing daily with antibacterial soap and water.
Be sure to seek medical attention at the first sign of prolonged healing or infection. The skin is your fortress. When skin is broken or compromised by burns, bites or cuts, it allows germs to enter your body, which makes you much more susceptible to infection. By staying vigilant, you can help keep you and your family safe, happy and healthy all summer long.
Don’t be afraid to seek treatment for your wounds. We are taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients safe as we do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
