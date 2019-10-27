What is physical, occupational and speech therapy?
All three therapies play an important role in the rehabilitation process. There are similarities between them but it’s important to know the difference.
Physical therapy addresses a person’s ability to move and function. Examples of movement could include how a person transitions from sitting to standing, how one stays balanced when reaching for an object, as well as how he or she is able to walk.
Physical therapy also helps to reduce a person’s pain through exercises and mobility. Occupational therapy often is confused with physical therapy. Sometimes people think occupational therapy is where you go to get a job. It focuses on working with individuals to perform activities of daily living as independently as possible. These activities might include using a fork to eat, bathing, dressing, toileting, cooking, cleaning and performing leisure activities.
Speech therapy can help with someone’s ability to communicate or swallow. Some of the different communication parts include speech production, fluency, language, voice and cognition. Speech therapists also assess how a person swallows.
When a patient is referred for physical, occupational or speech therapy, the process begins with a thorough assessment performed by the therapist. The therapist gets a detailed history from the patient to help guide the assessment. The patient’s history, their goals and what they want out of therapy is also important. As we go through the evaluation process, we openly communicate with the patient about our findings.
If a patient doesn’t have an interest, or something just isn’t important to them for whatever reason, we’ll change the plan. It’s never safe to assume your therapist knows everything about your medical record. The more your therapist knows, the better, even if you don’t think something is directly related to therapy. Changes in medications or other medical conditions are also important to tell your therapist about.
In addition to evaluating problem areas, the therapist and patient discuss what the goals of the treatment will be. An individualized plan is developed for treatment. Every plan is individualized, because every patient has different needs. Two patients could have the exact same diagnosis, but it will improve differently because of varying factors.
The amount of time a patient attends therapy will vary depending on a number of things, to include diagnosis as well as any other conditions a person has that could affect the outcome of the treatment.
Most of the time people are ready and willing to come to therapy. What the patient gets out of therapy is up to them.
Mostly, therapy can involve exercises at home, not just at the clinic. We as therapists can instruct, encourage and educate from our clinical background, but in the end the patient has to want to do the work to get better.
It’s really about what the patient wants to gain from therapy. A patient might not put his or her best effort into rehabilitation. As a clinician, we want to help them, but the patient needs to be willing to get better. We apply our clinical skills and knowledge and together come up with a treatment plan or goals.
I absolutely love being an occupational therapist and working in the field of rehabilitation, because I see the value in it firsthand. It can definitely change a person’s life. A patient comes in for therapy after their world might have been turned upside down by a certain condition. At the end of the rehabilitation process, it’s rewarding to see them back to their normal life.
We spend so much time with patients that we basically become part of their family. Most therapists put their heart and soul into working with patients. You do it because you want to help people and make a difference.
