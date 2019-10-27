Roxie Smallwood is the director of MUSC Health Rehabilitation Services. She holds a Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in health services administration from MUSC. MUSC Health Outpatient Rehabilitation Center is the only CARF-accredited facility in the Pee Dee region. Therapies include treatment for neurological problems, orthopaedic and sports injuries, total joint replacements, arthritis, fractures and multiple traumas, lymphedema, amputations and prosthetic training, pelvic health, stroke rehabilitation and balance/vestibular disorders. For more information call 843-661-4360.