Most women will face a pelvic health problem — such as incontinence or pelvic relaxation — in their lifetime. While many of these conditions can be treated with lifestyle changes, medication and physical therapy, surgery sometimes might be the best solution.
One of the most common pelvic health surgeries performed by OB/GYNs is the hysterectomy, a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus.
Significant advancements in this surgical procedure, namely the introduction of robotic-assisted capabilities, have allowed for a more positive patient experience, including less pain and a shorter hospital stay (most women go home the next day).
Hysterectomies for benign and malignant conditions are two of the most common robotic-assisted gynecological surgeries.
This procedure is becoming more widely used for benign diseases of the uterus, including heavy periods, endometriosis, fibroids, pelvic relaxation and adenomyosis, a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows into the uterine wall.
Heavy periods
Generally, a woman’s menstrual period — when her body sheds the uterus lining — lasts seven days.
If the bleeding lasts more than seven days and this occurs for several months, you might have a problem that needs medical attention.
Other signs of irregular heavy bleeding:
» Needing to change pads or tampons every one to two hours.
» Getting up in the middle of the night to change your pad or tampon.
» Finding blood clots the size of a quarter or larger on your pad or tampon.
» Feeling very tired or short of breath.
Bleeding this heavy is called menorrhagia and can be related to uterus problems, hormones or illnesses.
Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that is similar to the endometrium or lining of the uterus grows in a different place, usually on the surface of the uterus or the ovaries. When it does, it can cause discomfort, pain or even infertility.
Those most likely to suffer from endometriosis are women who have never had children, have menstrual periods longer than seven days or menstrual cycles shorter than 27 days. Women with faulty immune systems (thyroid disease, chronic fatigue syndrome or fibromyalgia) also seem more likely to have the disease.
Some patients who have endometriosis don’t have any symptoms. However, pain and cramping with menstrual cycles is the most common symptom.
The most reliable way to know that someone has endometriosis is by doing a surgical procedure called a laparoscopy, in which you look inside the abdomen area to determine if endometriosis is present.
Fibroids
The growths of mostly fibrous tissue, such as muscle, occur in 30% to 50% of women during their childbearing years. An African American or overweight woman has a higher risk of experiencing fibroids in her uterus. Women who’ve never been pregnant or have a family history of fibroids also face a higher risk.
The noncancerous tumors vary in size from as small as a pea to as large as a melon. Generally, the growths are found in the wall of the uterus although some can be found between the uterus muscles or even outside the uterus. Scientists have not been able to determine what causes fibroids to appear and grow.
Many women experience no symptoms; however, some will experience heavy bleeding during and between periods, pelvic pain, lower back pain, pain during intercourse and a frequent need to go to the bathroom.
Pelvic relaxation
This phrase is another way of describing pelvic organ prolapse, or the failure of a woman’s body to support the pelvic organs.
Specifically, uterine prolapse indicates that the tissues and ligaments supporting it have become weak, causing it to drop from its normal position.
Symptoms of pelvic prolapse range from a low backache to painful sexual intercourse and frequent urination. Most women with prolapse will feel discomfort and pressure in the pelvis. Women describe this as a “feeling of fullness” or “sitting on a small ball.”
Multiple vaginal births, large babies, obesity, aging and high-impact activities or chronic straining due to constipation are among the risk factors and causes for pelvic relaxation. Even women as young as 20 can suffer from prolapse.
Cancer
Robotic-assisted hysterectomy also can be used as part of larger procedures for the treatment and staging of endometrial cancer and early stage ovarian cancer.
Relatively recently, gynecologists often will remove the fallopian tubes to reduce, but not eliminate, the risks of ovarian cancer. Some cases of ovarian cancer actually come from the fallopian tubes.
If the cervix is removed, the risks of cervical cancer are almost eliminated. Total hysterectomy also eliminates the risks of uterine cancer. Removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes during a hysterectomy dramatically reduces, but does not completely eliminate, the risks of ovarian cancer.
Keep in mind that gynecologists always try to use other treatments until a woman no longer wants children. Younger women suffering from pelvic health conditions also might face a hysterectomy if other treatments are unsuccessful. Gynecological cancer represents a major health danger and will likely require hysterectomy.
The decision to undergo a hysterectomy should be made in consultation with a gynecologist to understand the surgical options, alternatives and benefits. Each woman’s choice depends on her medical history, other health conditions and reasons for the surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.