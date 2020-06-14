More than half of the population has experienced acid reflux.
Acid reflux, often called GERD, is when acid secreted in the stomach moves up the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the middle of the chest or regurgitation of food is experienced.
The most common treatment option available for this condition has been medications called proton pump inhibitors. This group of medicines is available in both over-the-counter and prescription strengths, including names such as Prilosec, Prevacid and the “purple pill,” Nexium.
Primary care physicians and gastroenterologists will often prescribe them for patients to combat these symptoms and enjoy a more normal diet.
Several anti-reflux surgical options are also available. Common surgical procedures include Nissen fundoplication or its modification, magnetic sphincter augmentation (LINX procedure). The common theme of any anti-reflux procedure is to reinforce the gastroesophageal junction valve mechanism to prevent acid reflux.
The trans-oral incisionless fundoplication procedure is a relatively new method of reinforcing the gastroesophageal valve mechanism with a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure. TIF is a non-surgical outpatient procedure performed by gastroenterologists instead of a minimally invasive or open surgery.
Because all of the incisions and closures are done with the endoscopic instruments, there are no incisions made to the abdomen or chest. The positive results of TIF are often a shorter treatment time, less pain and faster recovery than with surgery.
Many patients who choose this treatment option go home the same day or might require a short stay in the hospital. Antibiotics or other medicines for relief of symptoms might be prescribed. For the first 24 hours after the procedure, patients can have only clear liquids, followed by a week of soft foods, and then gradually returning to regular diet. Patients will need to rest and recuperate carefully, but most are back to normal physical activities within three to four weeks.
As with all medical treatments, not all patients are appropriate for every procedure, but TIF is an option for some people who suffer from acid reflux. The physicians of the McLeod Digestive Health Center have performed this procedure with effective outcomes.
If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of acid reflux, talk to your primary care physician about options available beyond medications and seek care from a gastroenterologist.
