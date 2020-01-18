Today, Americans are enjoying longer, more active lives than in years past. Yet, as we age, our bodies change.
A lifetime of activity, injury and normal wear and tear, along with arthritis, can take its toll on the body. Hip complications and painful, stiff joints can alter lifestyles and prevent many individuals from participating in the daily activities they enjoy.
Total hip replacement can relieve pain and allow individuals to live a more active, fuller life. There are several types of hip replacement surgery available to patients, including traditional hip replacement or minimally invasive hip replacement.
In a traditional hip replacement, the surgeon must make an eight- to 10-inch incision to open the hip for the surgery to take place. With the minimally invasive hip replacement procedure, the surgeon is able to perform the surgery through two to three smaller incisions.
While there are several minimally invasive approaches to total hip replacement, the direct anterior approach is becoming more common in the care of hip patients. This approach to total hip replacement allows the surgeon to reach the hip joint from the front of the hip as opposed to the side or the back.
This surgical procedure is less invasive than a traditional total hip replacement. Rather than cutting the muscles, the surgeon simply works through the natural space between muscles and nerves, allowing them to be moved gently from side to side rather than entering through them. As a result, the patient experiences less pain and has a faster recovery.
The most important muscles for hip function, the gluteal muscles that attach to the pelvis and femur, are left undisturbed and therefore do not require a healing process to recover from the surgery itself.
By leaving the muscles intact, the joint has more stability, thereby reducing the chance of hip dislocation, one of the risks of hip replacement surgery.
The overall benefits of direct anterior hip replacement surgery include:
• Less invasive.
• Shorter incision lengths.
• Muscle preservation.
• Faster recovery.
• Less pain.
• Shorter hospital stay.
• Faster recovery and rehabilitation.
This less invasive surgery is especially appropriate for patients who are active and eager to return to work and their daily activities as quickly as possible. The patient's return to normal activity typically occurs in a matter of weeks as opposed to months.
Determining whether hip replacement surgery is right for you requires careful evaluation and consultation with an orthopedic surgeon.
