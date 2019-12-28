Are you that person who jumps out of bed in the morning, full of energy, ready to take on the day after a great night of sleep?
Or do you toss and turn, never finding that perfect position for a solid night’s rest and start your day wishing you could go back to bed?
Or do you climb into bed feeling exhausted only for your brain to suddenly turn on like a light bulb and not stop spinning?
More than likely, you are somewhere in between.
How well we work, think and remember all depend on sleep, and not sleeping well leads to fatigue and poor functioning the next day. Sleep loss can lead to errors in judgment on the job and emotional strain at home, and it can contribute to commonplace disasters such as automobile accidents.
Chronic long-term sleep loss can also lead to serious health consequences, including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack and stroke. In fact, if you don’t sleep for just one night, your blood pressure is elevated for the entire next day.
Symptoms of poor sleep can include poor concentration, daytime sleepiness, decreased memory, depressed moods, increased appetite and weight gain. Adults and adolescents are also more likely to experience anxiety, an inability to deal with stress, behavior problems and alcohol or substance abuse when they are chronically sleep deprived.
Insufficient sleep time results in abnormal levels of two hormones which help control appetite and make us feel full or hungry. They are also responsible for energy metabolism and processing sugar in our body so when we are too tired from not sleeping, we are less likely to exercise.
Poor sleep also increases insulin secretion, which promotes the accumulation of fat stores in the body. Thus we gain weight. Sleeping less than six hours a night increases your risk 2.5 times of developing diabetes. So, if your regular blood labs start to show elevated blood sugar and pre-diabetes, you may need to discuss your sleep habits with your provider.
Sleeping less than six hours has also been shown to increase the risk of coronary heart disease in women. This is likely because loss of sleep increases the risk of developing the conditions that promote heart disease: obesity, diabetes, and uncontrolled high blood pressure.
Adults who consistently sleep less than five hours increase their risk of a heart attack by 45 percent, but interestingly, sleeping more than nine hours regularly does the same. Sleeping less than five hours causes stress, anger, sadness, pessimism, and less desire to be sociable.
Determining if your sleep is being disrupted
• Asking yourself how you mentally feel during the day, and noting how you handle situations can help you determine if your sleep is disrupted.
• If you lay in bed at night and your mind will not shut off, then it is time to discuss stress with your provider.
• If you seem to catch every cold and infection, then consider that your sleep may be part of the problem, as your immune system does not function properly with inefficient sleep.
Additionally, loud snoring and awakening with a choking sensation can be indicators of sleep apnea which causes significant sleep disruption and potentially life-threatening cardiac complications such as abnormal heart rhythms, heart attack, and stroke. These symptoms should be discussed with your medical provider.
Chronic conditions involving the bones or joints can make you uncomfortable and interfere with sleep, and sensations such as restlessness of the legs or neuropathy in your limbs can prevent you from relaxing. Each of these situations and others are treatable by addressing the underlying disease and working with your provider to find the right medications, therapy and counseling to succeed. This takes commitment on your part to improve your lifestyle and make healthy changes.
So what can we do to help our sleep?
Sleep hygiene is the key to success for most sleep issues. Here are some key considerations for creating a good sleeping environment:
• Put away all electronic devices – phones, TV, computers – at least one hour before sleep time.
• Be consistent – establish a daily routine for getting ready for bed, settling down and mentally starting to relax.
• Create a sleeping space – the bedroom needs to be quiet, a comfortable temperature, dark and stress free. There should never be a TV in the bedroom. The bedroom is for sleep and sex. Reading is okay as long as you choose a book or magazine and not an electronic device.
• Use white noise ear plugs if necessary, and if you share the space with another person who snores, this needs to be addressed, as it will interfere with your sleep.
• Place a notepad next to the bed. When it is quiet with no other distractions during the night, daytime stressors can become overwhelming. If you are thinking or worrying about something, write it down and deal with it the next day.
• Lastly, be active during the day – if you have not been active, your brain and your body don’t understand the transition to bedtime. There needs to be a delineation from the active to the calm part of your day.
If you can’t sleep, keep a diary so you can discuss this with your provider. Keep track of your daily bedtime, when you fall asleep, when and how many times you wake during the night, what wakes you up, what is on your mind and when you get up in the morning. Many fitness trackers can help you track some of this information.
Make plans to discuss these with your provider. Include if you take a nap, how much caffeine are you drinking and your exercise or activity. Once a sleep diary has been evaluated by your provider, then it may be decided in certain situations that medication is needed. The choices should be non-addicting and indicated for sleep.
Additional tips to help improve sleep
• Avoid caffeine, alcohol, large meals and stressful situations before you go to sleep.
• Discuss a nightly relaxation routine to prepare for sleep with your provider. This does not need to be a long activity. Most can be 10 minutes.
• Put work away – delaying sleep will disrupt your normal circadian rhythm; listen to your body’s messages. Do not put off sleep to continue working.
• Addressing healthy sleep hygiene for children is just as important as for adults. Caring for young children needs to be a shared responsibility if possible.
• If you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get up and do something relaxing like listen to music or read a book. This cannot involve electronics.
• Add activity/exercise to your day. Simply walking for a set time is fine. Remember, a physical demand during the day is essential for good sleep.
• Make consistency a daily rule – bedtime and wake time need to be regulated. If on shift work, then stay on the same schedule even on your days off. Respect your sleep time.
• Keep naps to less than an hour.
• Allow for the natural light to come through the window or have a timer so that lights turn on when it is time to wake – this activates the wake centers in the brain.
• Limit liquids before bedtime to reduce nighttime bathroom visits. This also might need to be discussed with your provider.
• Use a warm hot shower or bath to relax before bedtime.
• Allow for the appropriate amount of sleep: adults should get about 7 to 7½ hours a night; preteens and teenagers need 9 to 12 hours.
Remember, CONSISTENCY. Sleep hygiene does not happen overnight. Sleep disruption occurs over time; so will the solution. It will take a minimum of 6 to 8 weeks to see some improvement and then stepping back to reassess. Striving for good sleep hygiene will allow more restful, higher quality sleep, improving your emotional, physical and cognitive health. You will achieve more and be happier.
