Shingles is a viral infection that produces a painful rash. It is caused by the same virus as chickenpox.
After a child has chickenpox, the virus stays inactive in the body. More than 99 percent of people in the United States who have had chickenpox as a child carry the sleeping chickenpox virus. Shingles develops when the chickenpox virus reactivates under certain circumstances.
Shingles typically occurs after age 50. The risk of shingles increases with age and other health conditions. One in three people who had chickenpox develop shingles in their lifetime. For those who get shingles most will only have it once.
Although shingles is associated with aging and is typically more severe in those over the age of 50, anyone who had chickenpox is at risk of getting shingles.
Anything that weakens a person’s immune system can lead to shingles including certain medications, cancers, infections or stress. Contracting shingles also increases a person’s risk for stroke.
A 2017 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that shingles raised the risk of heart attack and stroke by 41 percent.
The good news is that a recent study presented at the American Stroke Association’s International 2020 Stroke Conference found the shingles vaccination may prevent some older adults from having a stroke.
To help determine if the shingles vaccine reduces stroke risk, researchers reviewed Medicare health records of more than one million people age 66 or older who had no history of stroke and who were vaccinated with the Live Zoster Vaccine and followed them for an average of almost four years. This group was matched with the same number of people of matching age, gender, race, medications and
co-existing health conditions but who did not receive the shingles vaccine. They were also followed for four years.
Researchers found:
Receiving the shingles vaccine lowered the risk of stroke by about 16 percent, the risk of ischemic (clot-caused) stroke by 18 percent and the risk of hemorrhagic (bleeding) stroke by about 12 percent.
The vaccine’s protection was strongest among people ages 66 to 79 years.
Among those under the age of 80 years, the shingles vaccine reduced the risk of stroke by nearly 20 percent and in those older than 80, reduced the risk by about 10 percent.
There are approximately one million people in the United States that get shingles each year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommend healthy adults ages 50 and older get the shingles vaccine. Protection from a shingles vaccine lasts about five years.
The hope from the results of the American Stroke Association study is that it will encourage those individuals 50 and older to follow the recommendations and get vaccinated against shingles. Talk to your primary care health care provider about reducing your risk of shingles and at the same time perhaps reducing your risk of stroke with a shingles vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.