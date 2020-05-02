A brain aneurysm is a bulging area within the wall of an artery that supplies blood and oxygen to the brain. As the blood pressure in the artery pushes on this protruding spot, the danger is that it can continue to balloon out with a risk of rupturing.
Most brain aneurysms remain small and are never found unless they rupture. When unruptured aneurysms are discovered, it is usually by accident with screening tests for another condition such as headaches or carotid artery disease. There are an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States who have an unruptured brain aneurysm.
Brain aneurysms are more common in people ages 35 to 60, with women being prime candidates over men. Twenty percent of people diagnosed will have more than one unruptured aneurysms.
Brain aneurysms develop silently. In most cases they do not produce symptoms. Typically, this is true for the ones that remain small.
When the brain aneurysms gradually grow larger and put pressure on the surrounding brain tissue, it will characteristically cause symptoms. The symptoms experienced depend on the size and location of the aneurysm, but they could include headaches, neck pain, blurred vision and changes in speech.
There are several risk factors that contribute to the formation of aneurysms. Smoking and high blood pressure are the most significant and controllable.
The others are being female, race (African Americans have a higher risk), brain trauma and family history. If a parent or sibling has suffered from an aneurysm, then individuals are more likely to develop an aneurysm themselves.
The ideal management of unruptured aneurysms has been an ongoing subject of vast research. Decisions about treatment of an unruptured aneurysm needs to be specific to each patient.
When deciding to treat an unruptured aneurysm, the risk of treating is compared with the risk of leaving it alone. There will be several factors the physician will take into consideration, including the size of the aneurysm, location, family history for aneurysms and the patient’s previous history for aneurysms.
If a brain aneurysm ruptures, it causes bleeding into the surrounding brain tissue, which is called a hemorrhagic stroke. This bleeding can destroy or damage brain cells.
The rupture of an aneurysm often occurs without warning and can very quickly turn into a life-threatening situation. Immediate emergency treatment is vital to reduce the risk of permanent, severe neurological damage or death.
The signs that an aneurysm has ruptured would be:
Extreme headache — unlike any pain ever experienced.
Nausea and/or vomiting.
Light sensitivity and/or vision problems.
Confusion.
Drooping eyelid.
Stiff neck.
Seizure.
Loss of consciousness
Not all of the symptoms may be present. Call 911 right away if you or a loved one experiences any of the signs of a ruptured aneurysm.
By avoiding certain lifestyle factors, you might decrease the chance that you will develop a brain aneurysm. It is especially important if you have a family history of brain aneurysms that you avoid these risk factors: smoking, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption,and lack of exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.