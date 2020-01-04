Human papilloma virus, (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted disease, with more than 100 strains. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 79 million Americans are infected with HPV, and roughly 14 million people become infected each year.
Here are questions and answers about HPV and how it can be prevented.
Q. Why should anyone be concerned about HPV?
A. When the body’s immune system can’t get rid of a high-risk HPV infection, it can turn normal cells into abnormal cells that, if left untreated, lead to cancer or genital condyloma (warts).
Q. How is HPV treated?
A. There is no treatment for HPV. However, treatments are available for health problems caused by HPV, such as genital warts, precancerous lesions.
Q. How is it transmitted?
A. HPV is transmitted through sexual intercourse, skin-to-skin genital contact, orally and anally. Condoms alone may not prevent infection.
Q. What happens if it doesn’t go away?
A. The CDC confirms that the virus can be cleared 90 percent of the time within 24 months. If not, it can lead to genital warts or cancer – even years later. The warts are not cancerous but can cause personal distress that, if untreated, can grow and spread.
Q. How are genital warts treated?
A. With a prescription medication, minor office procedure or outpatient surgical treatment. Treatment depends on the extent, size and location of lesions.
Q. What types of cancer can HPV cause?
A. Cancer of the cervix, vagina, vulva, anus, penis and throat.
Q. Is there an HPV test?
A. There is no approved test for men; however, HPV can be detected in females through a PAP test that screens for the virus.
Q. Can HPV be prevented?
A. Definitely. A vaccine is available. The CDC recommends that all boys and girls from ages 11-12 up to age 26 be vaccinated.
Q. Why vaccinate preteens?
A. The CDC advises that the vaccine is most effective if given BEFORE an individual becomes sexually active. Studies show that the virus is contracted soon after someone becomes sexually active.
Q. What do you tell parents who are undecided about having their child vaccinated?
A. Providers must convince parents that vaccinating their child is NOT giving a teen permission to have sex. The vaccine is strictly to prevent cancer and genital warts.
Q. Can adults get vaccinated?
A. Yes. Updated CDC guidelines say adults can be vaccinated up to age 45. However, the vaccine is less effective if administered after someone has become sexually active.
Q. Is the vaccine safe?
A. Yes. The vaccine is given in a series of shots in the arm. The most common side effect is swelling, redness or pain at the injection site. The chances of adverse reactions are rare – 3 in 1 million.
Q. What do you want parents to know about the vaccine?
A. Even if your child has no intention of becoming sexually active, the vaccine prevents certain types of cancer. It’s safe, and part of the medical community’s goal to decrease chances of our younger generation dying from a preventable disease.
Q. Where can my child or I get vaccinated?
A. Primary care physicians, pediatricians and local health departments can administer the vaccine.
