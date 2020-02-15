No one enjoys being in pain. But imagine if your pain prevented you from participating in your everyday activities whether work or fun.
This is life for someone living with chronic pain. Whether pain made a sudden appearance due to injury or illness, or developed gradually over months and years, it can be debilitating and can include irritation, inflammation, swelling, deformity, discomfort and distress.
Many people suffering with chronic pain also battle sleepless nights full of discomfort, tossing and turning. This can eventually lead to increased fatigue, irritability and frustration. Additionally, the inability to work, socialize and be active can develop into isolation, anxiety, depression and self-esteem issues. Over time, pain messages rewire the brain impacting perception and emotions, and these mental health issues also increase pain perception as negative thoughts and feelings set in. Thus, pain impacts mental health and vice versa.
It is estimated that more than 50 million — or one in four — Americans experience daily chronic pain, and more than 75 percent of those also struggle with mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety or substance misuse.
Chronic pain is a biopsychosocial disorder. This means our biology (body), psychology (mind) and social environment (life) are connected; together, they impact not only our health but also our mindset and interactions with others.
There are no real cures for chronic pain, yet pain is the No. 1 reason people seek medical care. Medications might help mask symptoms, but they often come with high risks with side effects and the potential of developing a tolerance or dependence on the drug. Rest can help, but too much rest and activity avoidance can lead to muscle and stamina loss.
Pain can be managed, and there are a variety of ways to cope with chronic pain and improve the quality of daily function. These include daily stretching and low-impact exercise to ease stiffness, moist-heat massages to reduce inflammation, positive mental thoughts and activities to distract the mind, and relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and guided imagery.
Making healthy nutritional choices, such as increasing fluid intake, adding fruits, vegetables and high fiber foods, and reducing sugars and carbohydrates that can increase inflammation, can also help.
As those suffering with pain begin to have a better understanding of their body’s limitations and improve their thoughts, feelings and activities, they can take control of their pain versus pain controlling them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.