FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers have adjusted COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines moving forward on the path to recovery.
Effective Monday, all hospital and Medical Pavilion entrances will be open. MUSC Health will continue to screen patients and visitors at the point of entry, either at the main hospital entrance or in the providers clinics.
Specifically, this will be a symptom-based screen in which visitors will be asked whether they have experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous 48 hours.
Visitors who are experiencing these symptoms will be asked not to visit MUSC Health and to leave and head back home and recover there.
New visitor guidelines:
- Day Hospital and Surgery: Only one screened and approved supportive care person will be allowed to stay with the patient.
- Inpatient: One screened and approved supportive care person will be allowed to stay with the patient. The identified supportive care person will be the only visitor allowed for the duration of the inpatient admission (alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted). Children age 12 and under are not allowed to visit.
- COVID-19 Positive or COVID-19 rule out: There will be NO visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or COVID-19 rule out patients. (Note: For asymptomatic inpatients requiring a COVID-19 screening test in order to undergo a procedure who currently have a supportive care person at the bedside, the supportive care person will be able to continue to stay as a visitor at the bedside. If the COVID-19 test results are positive, visitation will end, and the visitor will be asked to leave the hospital.
- End of Life visitation: For patients who are actively dying who are not COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 rule out, additional visitors may be permitted to visit.
MUSC Health is offering free Virtual Urgent Care at www.musc.care to anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms who are residents of South Carolina with the promo code COVID19 at checkout. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms are strongly encouraged to use this platform.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit the website of the Department of Health and Environmental Control which is leading the response for the state.
