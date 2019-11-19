FLORENCE, S.C. – With the open enrollment period for Medicare underway as well as the annual enrollment period for many commercial health insurance plans having begun, McLeod Health has announced a new network relationship with UnitedHealthcare.
This new option for health care will give UnitedHealthcare plan participants enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans access to McLeod Health hospitals, facilities and physicians, effective January 1, 2020.
This network agreement means that UnitedHealthcare plan participants will be able to access all McLeod Health facilities on an in-network basis, including all seven McLeod Health hospitals. The agreement gives UHC members enhanced access to top-quality care for preventive, elective and emergency procedures right in their community.
The McLeod Health network is comprised of more than 800 physicians and seven hospitals with locations in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Manning, Cheraw, Loris and North Myrtle Beach. In addition, McLeod Health operates Urgent Care Centers in Florence and Darlington, along with nearly 85 medical practices throughout the organization’s service area.
Recognized nationally for its quality initiatives and methodology, McLeod Health serves an 18-county area, from the Midlands to the Coast. That region has a population of more than one million people.
UnitedHealthcare serves nearly 500,000 South Carolina residents enrolled in Medicare, employer-sponsored and individual health plans with a network of nearly 80 hospitals and more than 18,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.