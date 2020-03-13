FLORENCE, S.C. – To protect patients, guests and health care workers, McLeod Health will restrict visitation in all facilities in its organization during a time of statewide preparation and prevention efforts to protect against the coronavirus.
Visitors will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 14 during normal visitation hours. Children age 14 and under cannot visit at this time.
All visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose) will be asked not to visit patients at McLeod Health.
“At McLeod Health, we are committed to keeping you informed about the Coronavirus,” the organization said in a news release. “McLeod Health is in a continued state of preparedness and we’re ready to treat the Coronavirus should the need arise.”
To learn more about the coronavirus and precautions you should take, visit McLeodHealth.org, CDC.gov, or SCDHEC.gov.
