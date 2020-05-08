FLORENCE, S.C. — Starting Monday, McLeod Health will modify its visiting restrictions at McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris and McLeod Health Seacoast as well as McLeod Physician Associates offices.
McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, McLeod Health Darlington, McLeod Health Cheraw and McLeod Health Clarendon will retain no-visitor rules until further notice.
Exceptions, listed below, may be made in cases where supportive care persons are necessary or at the end of life.
Starting Thursday physicians, employees, visitors, and incoming patients arriving for care, testing or moving throughout the facility are required to wear a mask (cloth or level 1) while on a McLeod Health campus or in a physician office.
"We recognize this is a departure from standard infection prevention, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published guidelines recommending all persons wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing cannot be achieved," according to an announcement by the hospital.
"Our knowledge regarding COVID-19 is rapidly expanding and McLeod is incorporating the best evidence about issues like masking and viral transmission," according to the announcement. "Due to continually evolving evidence, we expect these policies will be further refined and revised in the weeks ahead."
In addition to universal masking protocols, the adjustments to the visitation policy at McLeod Dillon, McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast will include:
For Adult ER Patients, Inpatients or Patients Undergoing Outpatient Procedures: One identified supportive care person will be permitted to visit at the bedside within a 24-hour period or the duration of the inpatient admission. (Alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted). Only one supportive care person will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s admission. The nursing supervisor will be responsible for any exceptions. A wristband/visitor ID will be provided at each facility’s visitor entrance to the supportive care person designated by the patient to be granted visitation access. This supportive care person must keep the mask and wristband/visitor ID on at all times.
Hospital access for “non-admitted patients” scheduled for outpatient appointments/tests/procedures/ treatments may have one supportive care person allowed to accompany the patient to an outpatient procedure/appointment and must be with the patient at time of entry. Patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask. Visitor will receive a wristband/visitor ID.
For Pediatric Patients and Patients in Labor: Only two parents, legal guardians or caregivers will be designated and permitted at the bedside with their child. For pregnant mothers, one designated visitor will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.
End of Life Visitation: For patients at end of life, the attending physicians or nursing supervisors, at their discretion, can permit additional visitors (greater than two) to see the patient. All visitors will follow the same ID and masking protocols.
Vendor and Other: Only vendors who are participating in patient care or hospital environmental maintenance will be allowed to enter McLeod facilities. Vendors allowed to enter McLeod facilities, as well as law enforcement, EMS and transport company personnel must be masked and wear identification that reflect the nature of their business in the facility.
There will be no supportive care persons/visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or COVID-19 rule-out patients under any circumstances.
For McLeod Physicians Associates Offices: One identified supportive care person will be permitted to attend with patient. The physician office manager will be responsible for any exceptions. Patient and supportive care person will be required to wear a mask.
Also for Physician Visits, Patients May Want to Consider Tele-Visits: McLeod Health offers televisits with McLeod Physician Associates providers. During this visit, patients communicate by video with their provider using a smartphone, mobile device, or computer. Physician offices will schedule the appointment in advance, then will send a text message and email reminder with the link information to connect. At the scheduled time, patients and providers can discuss concerns, adjust or refill medications — many of the things performed during an in-office visit.
Connecting Through Technology: The announcement said the hospital encourages family members and friends "to use technology to stay in touch."
Virtual Care Visits: The McLeod Virtual Care Team is trained to help patients, visitors and loved ones stay connected by providing a service to use communications technologies (smart devices) to deliver virtual visitation. The Virtual Care Team has smart devices to be used to connect patients with family using Polycom and Telehealth Instant Visit. This team also assists with device charger needs and any technology issues the patient or family may be having.
