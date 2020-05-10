COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 113 new coronavirus cases Sunday and one additional death.
The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331.
Twelve cases were reported in Florence County and one in Darlington County. Florence County now has had 424 cases. Darlington County has had 174 cases.
Marion County has had 48 cases and three deaths.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2) and York (1).
As of Sunday morning, 3,620 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,354 were in use, which is a 63.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,354 inpatient beds currently used, 446 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 20,813 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,704 were positive and 18,109 were negative. A total of 84,457 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
