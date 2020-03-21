The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has led to an increase in fear and worry among people around the globe.
This anxiety is affected by a number of factors, including our lack of previous exposure to this virus and the need for more research related to its course and treatment. Knowledge is power; however, this virus is something we have not yet experienced, so we feel powerless.
Two factors can increase our psychological stress response more than any other: unpredictability and uncontrollability. That is, we are most stressed when (1) we cannot foresee or foretell an event, and (2) we cannot stop it once it starts. COVID-19 has challenged us on both fronts. We are not sure how to accurately predict its spread, and we do not know how to completely prevent infection.
While this situation might cause us anxiety, the following strategies can help reduce it:
• Avoid excessive exposure to media coverage of COVID-19, especially sensationalized news stories.
• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, meditate or pray. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, reduce intake of alcohol and avoid drugs or misuse of medication.
• Make time to unwind and remind yourself that strong feelings, such as fear and anxiety, will fade.
• Do activities that you enjoy to retain as much normalcy as possible in your life.
• Connect with others. Share your concerns and how you are feeling, but avoid catastrophizing or perpetuating overly sensationalized news stories.
• Maintain a sense of hope and positive thinking. Remind yourself of the successes in humanity’s response to this virus.
If you encounter a friend, family member or co-worker who is positive for signs, symptoms or risk factors, do not panic. Treat that person with kindness and empathy, as you would want to be treated.
Also, remember the facts about COVID-19:
• Signs and symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
• People must seek medical attention if they have symptoms AND may have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed or if they live in an area with known cases of COVID-19. When seeking medical help, call the provider’s office first.
You can minimize the risk of infection to yourself and others by:
• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
• Staying home if you are sick.
• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
Stay positive. Rather than focusing on what you cannot do, focus on what you can do.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/COVID19.
