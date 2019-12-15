BY Roxie Smallwood
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center
Although the winter months will soon be upon us, one of the benefits of living in the South is typically milder winters.
This temperate climate allows you to continue being active outside. Walking, golfing and biking are great ways of staying active in the fresh air and sunshine during cooler temperatures.
To keep participating in these activities when the weather cools, dress appropriately to stay warm. This might include dressing in layers, wearing a hat, gloves or mittens and a weather-proof jacket. In the event, however, the weather does not cooperate or allow you to want to exercise outside, here are some other ideas to get in your exercise. …
» Walk in the mall: A mall is a great place to walk when the weather is cold or rainy. You can even ask a friend to walk with you to make the time more enjoyable.
» Consider joining a health or fitness center: Sign up for a fitness class. Having to attend a scheduled class is one way for you to stay on track. Exercising with others helps to keep you motivated and continue exercising.
» Exercise at home: There are a variety of ways to exercise at home. Some suggestions include exercising to a DVD, look online for videos or basic exercise routines. Exercising at home might also be a more cost-effective way to exercise versus joining a gym. The initial cost of buying some basic equipment like hand weights, DVDs or a yoga mat in addition to the convenience of staying at home might be an attractive option.
» Indoor sports: I grew up in Wisconsin, where indoor sports were a great way to stay active. Bowling is a fun, interactive team sport. There also might be sport opportunities such as volleyball, basketball or pickle ball leagues at local community centers.
» Look for ways to encourage moving: When you enter a building with more than one level, take the stairs instead of the elevator. During a commercial break or work break, get up and move. Housework is a good way to stay active performing tasks such as dusting, sweeping, vacuuming or mopping inside. When the weather allows, yard work is another great activity.
It should be noted that it is always good to check with your doctor before starting new exercise routines if you have not been active or have a health condition that requires physician monitoring.
These are just some suggestions for ways to stay active during the winter months. Staying active can sometimes be as simple as sticking with a daily routine to keep you focused and moving. In addition to exercise, proper nutrition, drinking enough water and getting the right amount of sleep can help you feel better during the winter months.
