Dr. Michael Pavy is the senior member of McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates as well as co-medical director of the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment & Research. He received his medical degree from State University of New York Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Following his residency, he completed a fellowship in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Pavy has been caring for patients at McLeod since 1981.