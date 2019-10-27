HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Halloween is a fun time for children and adults. According to the National Retail Federation, it is the second-most-celebrated holiday behind Christmas.
In the United States, there are 41 million potential trick or treaters between the age of 5 and 12. These safety tips will help ensure that your little ghost and goblins stay safe.
Spooky but safe decorations
» Use battery powered candles or glow sticks instead of open flames
» If carving pumpkins, have your child draw with a marker how they want it to be decorated and let an adult do the carving.
» Make sure that walkways are well lit and clear of debris, hoses or other tripping hazards.
» Inflatable decorations are increasing in popularity. If you have a lot of decorations that require power, make sure you are not putting too much strain on your extension cord.
Trick or treat safety
» Safe Kids Worldwide states that children are twice as likely to be killed by a car on Halloween as they are any other day of the year. Consider adding reflective tape to costumes and bags. Glow stick necklaces or bracelets also are another fun way to be seen by drivers.
» Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks. Encourage them to stay in groups. If an older child is trick or treating alone, make sure you know their route and have an agreed-upon time to return home. Allow them to carry a phone and ensure they know how to call for help.
» Children 12 and under should be accompanied by a responsible adult
Costume cautions
» Ensure that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping or contact with flames. Consider nontoxic makeup or decorative hats as opposed to masks that might limit or block your child’s eyesight.
» Test makeup on a small patch of skin ahead of time to ensure no reactions.
» Do not use decorative contact lenses. These can cause pain, infection or other serious eye disorders that can damage eyesight.
Candy concerns
» On an average Halloween night, a child can collect between 3,500 and 7,000 calories. Have your child eat a good meal prior to trick or treating or parties to discourage them from filling up on treats. Talk to your child about rationing the candy over the next few weeks by only allowing one or two pieces a day. Be a role model for your child and avoid overindulging in treats yourself!
» Consider giving away nonfood treats such as pencils, stickers, coloring books or Halloween-themed toys such as fake spiders. This is also beneficial for children with food allergies.
» Candy is responsible for almost 30% of choking incidents. Small children should avoid hard candy. Teach your child to chew thoroughly and swallow food prior to talking or laughing. Never allow them to run with food candy or gum in their mouth. Store candy in a spot monitored by an adult, and do not allow a young child to eat candy while not in your presence.
» Tampering with candy is rare, but parents should inspect all treats and throw away any that are spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items.
