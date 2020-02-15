Do you remember when eating fat was taboo in a “healthy diet”?
The thought was if people ate food containing fat, it would cause them to become … well, fat.
Fortunately, the once-common recommendation to eat nothing but low-fat foods and fat-free snacks is no longer recommended. Today, registered dietitians are educating clients on the benefits of health fat in their diet distinguishing between the different types of dietary fats in the foods they eat.
Let’s explore the different types of fat you eat and how they make a difference in your body’s health.
Saturated fats and trans fats are the “unhealthy fats” found in foods. According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy eating plan can contain up to 35% of total calories from fat. However, less than 10% should come from saturated fat, and trans fats should be avoided completely.
A diet high in saturated fats and trans fats might increase the risk for heart disease by raising “bad” cholesterol levels and clogging arteries. Saturated fats are mostly found in animal-based foods such as whole-fat dairy products and fatty red meats. Trans fats are found in commercially baked goods, highly processed foods and fried foods. Trans fat also can be identified on a nutrition label by looking at the ingredients. If hydrogenated fat is an ingredient in the food, it contains trans fats.
Unsaturated fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are the “healthy fats” found in food. Replacing sources of saturated fat with unsaturated fats has been shown to help lower “bad” cholesterol levels and raise “good” cholesterol levels. Better cholesterol levels help lower the risk for heart disease.
Foods such as nuts, seeds, olive oil, canola oil and avocados contain unsaturated fat. Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat commonly found in fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna and herring. They also are found in walnuts and flaxseed.
Eating foods containing fat actually helps the body absorb some nutrients. They also increase the feeling of fullness you have after a meal. Eating meals or snacks very low in fat will probably leave you feeling hungry again shortly after you eat, leading you to eat more throughout the day.
Since we now know fats help maintain the feeling of being full, we now see them to help to obtain or maintain a healthy weight. Don’t forget, this is only if portion sizes are kept appropriate. It is important to remember that although healthy fats have many benefits to the body, they still have the same amount of calories as unhealthy fats. Therefore, keep portions small.
Fat is a very important nutrient for the body. It should not be feared or avoided. Choose healthy fats over unhealthy fats for most meals and snacks. When the occasion comes to enjoy a tender steak or a slice of cheesecake, you can enjoy every bite.
For additional information on this topic, please contact a registered dietitian.
