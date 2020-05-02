Millions of Americans have food allergies. Studies have shown that approximately 4% of the U.S. population identifies some type of food as an allergy trigger.
The most common food allergies tend to be related to shellfish, but others include cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts, wheat, soy and tree nuts.
A food allergy is an adverse immune response to a food. Generally, these are divided into what is called IgE-mediated and non-IgE-mediated reactions. Your immune system makes antibodies to protect you from germs and disease, but sometimes it also might make antibodies (called IgE) to specific food proteins. These IgE antibodies are known to be associated with rapid onset allergic reactions. There are also non-IgE-mediated food allergies that tend to be more chronic in nature.
The IgE antibodies cause mast cells (a type of immune system cell) to release chemicals into the bloodstream. One of those chemicals, known as histamine, causes many of the allergy symptoms, which might range from mild to severe. Symptoms can include runny nose, rash or hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, tingling of the lips or tongue, tightness in the throat, hoarse voice, wheezing or cough.
Most symptoms occur within a few minutes of eating the food trigger. Rarely, symptoms can appear a few hours after ingestion.
The IgE-mediated type of food allergy tends to receive the most publicity. This is the type of reaction that can cause anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is the term to describe a group of symptoms that can occur at the same time and may include decreased blood pressure, narrowed airways in the lungs (bronchospasm) and tongue swelling.
Non-IgE mediated food allergies are typically of a more chronic nature and are usually isolated to the gastrointestinal system and skin. These disorders vary in intensity depending on whether a person is exposed to the offending food protein on a regular basis or only experiences an intermittent (occasional) exposure.
For example, if a person consumes a food frequently, the symptoms might be chronic diarrhea, vomiting or even gastrointestinal bleeding. Prolonged exposure might lead to chronically low weight and poor health. Some people experience a mixture of the two types of food allergies that leads to chronic patches of dry, itchy skin or dermatitis.
Food allergies are believed to have a genetic component but might develop at any age. Your primary care doctor should take a thorough clinical history and make a referral to an allergist (a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing and treating allergies) if needed. Sometimes the allergist will recommend skin prick tests and blood tests for antibodies to particular foods in order to make a specific diagnosis. If an oral food challenge is needed, this is most often done by an allergist.
Management of food allergies should include the development of an emergency treatment plan in the event of accidental exposure or ingestion. The plan will most likely include keeping antihistamines on hand (medications that block histamine effects). These medications are not a substitute for an EpiPen (epinephrine autoinjector) which can be self-administered by the patient for a severe allergic reaction. Going to a hospital for evaluation and observation also might be advised by your physician following the dosing of the EpiPen.
Food allergies can be very serious. Approximately 150-200 people in the United States die each year because of a food allergy. If you have a food allergy, read food labels carefully and ask about ingredients before eating food prepared by other persons or restaurants.
Many children “outgrow” allergies to milk and eggs, but severe allergies to foods like peanuts, some fish and shrimp can last a lifetime.
