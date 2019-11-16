The message is as clear as a pair of healthy, smoke-free lungs: Vaping is not safe.
According to the latest (Nov. 5) statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,051 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) have been identified in 49 states, the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory. Thirty-nine deaths have been confirmed in 24 states.
EVALI is a scary disease, so scary that clinicians are urged to ask every new patient with a cold, aches, fever, muscle pain, cough or shortness of breath whether they vape. That question is already included on MUSC Health’s patient medical forms.
The outbreak of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes or vaping, often called “Juuling” because of the product name, has raised alarm among clinicians and public health officials and prompted a multistate investigation by the CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and state and local health departments.
Although officials haven’t pinpointed the cause or causes of lung injuries in these cases, the one common element among all patients diagnosed with EVALI is their reported use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products.
E-cigarettes heat a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale. The liquid can contain THC, nicotine and other substances. There’s a lot we don’t know about the compounds and chemicals in these ingredients, and as more people are using vaping devices to smoke marijuana that they buy on the street, the risks from vaping are growing.
Products containing THC, particularly those obtained on the street or from other casual sources, are linked to most of the EVALI cases and are a major factor in the outbreak of EVALI, according to the latest findings.
Even before the flood of negative news about e-cigarettes, I encouraged my patients to quit vaping. Whenever anyone asks me if vaping is safe, I reply with my own question: “Would you smoke plastic?”
Although vaping was marketed as an alternative to smoking, the evidence points to corporate strategies that target people, particularly young people, who have never smoked and are naive about smoking. Forty percent of EVALI patients are 24-40 years old, according to CDC statistics.
And don’t be fooled: Because the ingredients contain nicotine, vaping is addictive.
Other products are available to help smokers cope with nicotine withdrawal, including nicotine gums, nicotine patches and two oral medications. I tell my patients who want to quit smoking to pick a date and make up their mind to quit on that date. If you make up your mind, the medicine will work.
It took 20 to 30 years to find out that smoking was associated with heart disease, lung disease and other diseases.
We don’t know what vaping can lead to; there simply isn’t enough data.
This I do know: Based on current data and trends, if we don’t act, we could be in danger of losing another entire generation.
